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You should restart your laptop more often - here’s why

I used to avoid restarting my laptop for days. But after doing it regularly, I noticed some bigger changes in the daily performance. Here's why shouldn't ignore restarting your laptop.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: May 12, 2026, 09:28 PM (IST)

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Laptop running like forever

A lot of people simply close the lid and continue using the laptop for days. But over time, background processes pile up and slowly affect overall performance.

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Restarting Clears Temporary Junk

Apps and system processes leave temporary files and cached data behind. Restarting helps clear many of these automatically and gives the system a cleaner start.

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It Helps Fix Random Slowdowns

If your laptop suddenly feels laggy, overheats, or apps start freezing, a restart often fixes it instantly without needing deeper troubleshooting.

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RAM Gets Refreshed

Heavy apps, browser tabs, and background software consume RAM continuously. Restarting frees up memory properly and helps the laptop run smoother again.

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Updates Need Restarting Too

A lot of Windows and macOS updates don’t fully install until you restart the system. Ignoring restarts can delay important bug fixes and security patches.

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Background Apps Quietly Keep Running

Even after closing apps, many services continue running silently in the background. Restarting helps stop unnecessary tasks that keep consuming system resources.

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It Can Improve Battery Performance

Overworked background processes and stuck apps can drain battery faster. Restarting occasionally helps reduce unnecessary power usage during daily usage.

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It Can Change A Lot!

You don’t need to restart your laptop every few hours. But doing it regularly, especially after heavy work or updates, genuinely helps maintain smoother performance.