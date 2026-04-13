X launches 'XChat' app for iPhone and iPad 2026: Elon Musk’s to release new encrypted messaging app

X (Formerly Twitter) is planning to expand its service by launching a new standalone messaging app for iPhone and iPad users. The reported app will be called XChat, which will focus on private and secure communication. XChat is already available on App Store for pre-order and is expected to launch on 17 April, 2026. Also Read: Elon Musk’s X begins testing standalone X Chat app on iOS: What we know

Here‘s what we know about the upcoming XChat Also Read: Elon Musk's X Launches XChat For All Users With Security Features And New Tools

What Is XChat

Elon Musk-owned X is coming up with a new app called XChat, dedicated to iPhone and iPad users worldwide. The upcoming app will not be part of the older direct messaging system inside the main app. Instead, it will be launched as a separate application with features and improved messaging tools. Also Read: X Pauses Encrypted DMs Amid Improvements: Could This Be a Move Toward XChat?

To recall, earlier reports indicated toward an upgraded messaging inside the main X app. However, the tech giant later decided to build a standalone app. This move highlights a clear shift in the direction of more focused messaging experience.

XChat Features

XChat is reported to be unveiled with several features, mainly focused on privacy and control. One of the main highlights will be end-to-end encryption. This means, users messages can only be read by the sender and receiver. No third-party can access the chats and its content.

Furthermore, the app will also allow users to edit and delete their messages after sending them. These deleted messages will then be removed from both sides of the conversation.

Another essential feature is the screenshot blocking, helping users to prevent others from sharing or saving chat content without permission.

Disappearing Messages

XChat will also support disappearing messages, and hence, users can set messages to disappear within five minutes. The feature is useful for temporary or sensitive communication.

Large Group Chats

Besides these features, XChat is also incorporating large group chats with up to 481 members in it. This will include cross device calling, allowing users to make voice or video calls across supported devices.

Focus on Privacy and Control

X has stated that XChat will not include ads and it will also not track user activities on the app. This showcases company’s focus on giving priority to privacy and secure communication.

The app will also give users more control over their messages. Features such as message deletion, editing, disappearing messages are some of the enhancements that’s designed to improve user privacy.

Availability And System Requirements

According to App Store listing, you can pre-order XChat before its official release. The app will automatically download after it will be available on 17 April.

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Make sure your device is running iOS 26 or later and iPadOS 26 or later.