X (formerly Twitter) gets calling feature: Elon Musk today announced that X (formerly Twitter) is getting a new feature that will let users make audio and video calls from its platform. This feature is similar to how the calling feature works on other platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp.

As per reports, several X users have received a notification while opening the social media app that reads: “Audio and video calls are here!” X-owner Elon Musk too has shared some details pertaining to the feature in a post via his official handle on the platform. In the post, Musk has revealed that the company has started rolling out an early version of feature to select users. “Early version of video and audio calling on X,” Musk wrote in the post.

How to use audio, video calling feature on X (formerly Twitter)

While details about the feature are scarce at the moment, screenshots of the feature shared by users who have gotten access to the platform reveal that users will have to manually enable the feature on the platform. Users will be able to enable the audio and video calling feature by toggling on the ‘Enable Audio & Video Calling’ button after going to the ‘Direct Messages’ section under the ‘Privacy & Safety’ option in the Settings section of the platform.

Once enabled, users will be able to pick the people who will be able to make audio and video calls to them. The list of options include — people in a user’s address book, people a user follows and verified users.

Availability of audio, video calling feature on X (formerly Twitter)

As far as availability is concerned, it remains unclear if X users will be able to make audio and video calls just using the company’s Android and iOS-based apps or will this feature also be available on the web.

It is worth noting that Musk first confirmed the availability of audio and video calling feature on X in a post back in August this year. At the time, he had said that the feature would work on iOS, Android, Mac and PC. He had also said that users will not need any phone number to use this feature.

Video & audio calls coming to X: – Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

– No phone number needed

– X is the effective global address book That set of factors is unique. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

Now, X has finally started rolling out the video and audio calling feature to all its users globally.