Apple has rolled out a new update for iPhone 15 models, iOS 17.1 release candidate 2. This is the second RC build of iOS 17.1, which replaces the previous one that was released on October 10. The new build number is 21B77. The update is only available for iPhone 15 models and not for other iPhones. Developers can access the update by going to Settings > Software Update > Beta Updates and turning on the option for iOS 17 Developer Beta.

iOS 17.1 brings some new features and improvements to iPhone 15 models, such as:

Favouriting content in Apple Music:

Users can now mark songs, albums, playlists, artists, and more as favourites. This will add them to the Library and use them for suggestions. Users can also favourite content from the Lock Screen using the Now Playing widget. Moreover, Song Suggestions will appear when starting a playlist.

AirDrop over the Internet:

Users can now send and receive files using AirDrop without being in close proximity. This feature also works with an Apple Watch running watchOS 10.1 and NameDrop.

Camera and Flashlight fix:

Users of iPhone 15 Pro will no longer experience accidental activation of the Camera or Flashlight when the device is in a pocket.

Flashlight indicator:

Users of non-iPhone 15 Pro models will see a flashlight indicator in the Dynamic Island when the flashlight is on.

Wallet feature:

Users in the US and UK can now link their banks to Wallet and view their balances and transactions. This feature works with Discover cards in the US.

USB-C Apple Pencil compatibility:

Users of iPad can now use the new USB-C Apple Pencil with iOS 17.1.

The reason for this update being exclusive to iPhone 15 models is not clear yet. The previous RC build fixed some screen burn-in issues that some users reported. This update may also address some overnight shutdowns that some users experienced.

Meanwhile, Apple recently rolled out a new software update for iPhone 15 Pro users who were facing the problem of excessive heat generation in their devices. The iOS 17.0.3 update, which is available for all compatible iPhone models, resolves the issue that caused the iPhone 15 Pro to run hotter than normal due to some software glitches and apps. The update also includes other bug fixes and improvements.