WhatsApp will soon let iPhone users migrate their chats without using iCloud

WhatsApp already lets users transfer their chat history from iPhones to Android phones and vice versa. Now, it is working on a new feature that will make the entire process of transferring chats while switching smartphones a tad bit easier.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the company is working on a new feature dubbed as 'Chat Transfer to iPhone'. This feature will make it easier for iPhone users to migrate all of their WhatsApp chat data when they change their smartphone and switch to a new device by removing the requirement to sync all chat data with their iCloud accounts.

The new 'Transfer Chats to iPhone' feature will be available to users under the Chat sections within WhatsApp's Settings tab. It will appear right under Move Chats to Android option. At the moment, that section has 'Archive All Chats' option. Once users initiate the process by following this path: WhatsApp > Settings > Chats > Transfer Chats to iPhone > Start, they will need to download WhatsApp on their new iPhones, register with the same phone number, and use the old device to scan the QR code shown on the new phone to transfer their chat history.

“Similar to the chat transfer feature available on WhatsApp beta for Android, the ability to transfer chats to iPhone helps users migrate their chat history to another iPhone without relying on an iCloud backup,” the blog site wrote in a post.

The feature can come in handy if a WhatsApp user wants is switching to a new iPhone but doesn’t have enough storage space in the iCloud to store their WhatsApp chat data and don’t want to upgrade to a paid tier of iCloud storage. Furthermore, this feature will also enable users to switch to a new iPhone without losing WhatsApp chat history even if they have exceeded their iCloud storage limit.

As far as availability is concerned, WhatsApp’s upcoming ‘Chat Transfer to iPhone’ feature is available only to beta testers who are using WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.9.0.72. There is no word on when the Meta-owned messaging app will formally release this feature to all users.

Chat Transfer feature for Android

It is worth noting that WhatsApp is working on a similar feature for Android devices. A separate report by the blogsite states that the Chat Transfer feature will enable Android users to transfer their WhatsApp chat histories from one device to another without relying on Google Drive.

However, this feature is available for users running WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.9.19 only.