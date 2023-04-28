WhatsApp working to make transferring chats to new phone easier than ever

WhatsApp introduced the ability to transfer chats from an iPhone to an Android a few years back. That solved one of the biggest problems of losing WhatsApp chats when changing not just the phone but the entire operating system, even though it involves a cumbersome process. The Meta-owned chat app is now taking this functionality up a notch. It is reportedly working on a direct chat transfer tool for Android phones, eliminating the need for a Google Drive backup. Also Read - Meta begins third round of layoffs, technical employees most affected

According to WABetaInfo, the new tool is currently available in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. It is called “Chat transfer” and is available inside the Chats section in app settings. The screenshot shows the new tool will let you “transfer your chat history privately and have your most up-to-date messages without using Google Drive.” WhatsApp has mentioned that you will need to grant “certain device permissions” to connect to a new device. Also Read - WhatsApp rolls out 'sticker maker' tool to all iOS users

Essentially, if you are changing your phone and want to export all your chats, the “Chat transfer” tool will make it easier than ever. The only way to retain your chats is by backing them up to a cloud service from an old device and restoring them on a new device using your account. But this new tool eliminates the need to back up your chats, at least on Android for now. According to the report, this tool is currently in the works for the Android app. Although a similar chat transfer tool is available for iOS, it is not for the same platform. You can migrate chats only from iOS to Android currently.

A direct chat transfer tool will be helpful to users who often miss backing up their chats to their Google Drive or just do not have an internet connection during the migration. It should, however, be kept in mind that direct chat transfer might require additional hardware, such as a cable that is compatible with both old and new devices. WhatsApp has yet to roll out this feature to all users.