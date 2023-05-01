WhatsApp has announced a new update to its Poll feature for iOS users. This new update allows a poll creator to limit poll responses to a single choice. Also Read - iPhone hacks: How to create GIFs using Shortcuts app, Siri

Earlier, this improvement to Poll was available only to beta testers but now, it's rolling out to the stable version on iOS (version 23.8.78).

According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the official changelog still mentions the ability to create your own custom stickers and a feature to add a new message when you remove the caption from forwarded media.

That said, there’s no mention of the ‘Limit to only one choice’ feature in the changelog. However, it’s reaching more Apple devices and it’s a welcome change.

This improvement to poll responses was necessary as there are questions that require respondents to mark only one correct answer. This will avoid unnecessary confusion and help make polls more accurate and reliable.

Meanwhile, the company is also rolling out a new feature for Android users that allows them to transfer chats to a new Android device without using Google Drive. This feature is currently available to beta testers.

Previously, users were required to back up their entire chat history on Google Drive before moving their chats to a new device. The new feature, however, will allow them to directly migrate from one Android device to another without backing up history on Google Drive.

Apart from this, there is one more interesting update coming to WhatsApp. This new update will allow users to transcribe audio messages. The upcoming feature will give users access to the content of voice notes if they are in a situation where they cannot listen to that particular voice note.

The app will process voice notes locally rather than sending them to remote servers, and convert them to texts. Furthermore, Whatsapp will allow users to find necessary information for the transcribed text by enabling users to search for specific details.