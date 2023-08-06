WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow group chat participants to report messages that they find inappropriate or offensive to the group administrators. The feature, called “Send for admin review”, is currently available to some users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.16.18.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp updates, the feature aims to provide group admins with an additional tool to better manage their groups in case they are not available.

When the feature is enabled, anyone in the group chat can easily send a message for review to the administrator by just opening the message options. The messages that need a review will be listed in a new section found in the group info screen, and the admin can either delete the message for everyone or take appropriate action based on the nature of the reported content (for example, removing the sender from the group).

The feature is expected to empower the group to maintain a safe and respectful environment within the conversation. With the ability to review messages sent by other group members, group administrators can get help in keeping an eye on the group even when they are not around.

The feature is rolling out to even more people over the coming days. Users who want to try out this feature can join the Google Play Beta Program and download the latest WhatsApp beta for Android updates from the Google Play Store.

WhatsApp has not officially announced this feature yet, and it is not clear when it will be available to all users.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to protect their accounts using an email address.

WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let users verify their accounts in some cases. The feature will be optional and was found in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.15 update on the Google Play Store.

“WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.15: what’s new? WhatsApp is working on a new security feature to protect your account using an email address, and it will be available in a future update of the app!,” WABetaInfo said in a X post.

The report says that WhatsApp will ask for the user’s email address in order to enhance the security of their account, but it does not specify how or when the feature will be used. The feature is different from the existing two-step verification that also requires an email address.