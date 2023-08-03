WhatsApp has increased its focus towards the security of users’ accounts. The instant messaging platform has recently introduced a bunch of features such as preventing unauthorised attempts to move an account to another device, protecting against malware, and simplifying the security code verification process.

Now, as per a report by a media publication, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to protect their accounts using an email address.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is currently in development, will be optional and will help users verify their accounts in certain situations. They discovered the feature in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.15 update from the Google Play Store.

“WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.15: what’s new? WhatsApp is working on a new security feature to protect your account using an email address, and it will be available in a future update of the app!,” WABetaInfo said in a X post.

The report says that WhatsApp will ask for the user’s email address in order to enhance the security of their account, but it does not specify how or when the feature will be used. The feature is different from the existing two-step verification that also requires an email address.

New interface for action sheets on iOS

A new design for the action sheets is being released by WhatsApp for iOS users. The new design is not included in the official update notes. WABetaInfo says that some users who have the latest version of the app will see the new action sheets. The users who don’t see them yet should not worry as they will get them in the coming weeks.

Some beta testers on iOS saw a new design for the action sheets in June. The platform added new action sheets for actions like muting, deleting, clearing or exporting a chat. Also, a new action sheet was there when switching the option to save media to the photos app or seeing the chat shortcuts.

Meanwhile, in June, WhatsApp blocked more than 66 lakh bad accounts in India, following the new IT Rules 2021. WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report on Tuesday that “6,611,700 WhatsApp accounts were blocked and 2,434,200 of them were blocked proactively before users reported them”.

The most popular messaging platform, which has over 500 million users in the country, received another record 7,893 complaint reports in June in the country, and the records “actioned” were 337.

“Accounts Actioned” denotes reports where WhatsApp took remedial action based on the report and taking action denotes either banning an account or a previously banned account being restored as a result.