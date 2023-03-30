comscore WhatsApp to get Newsletter soon: What it does, how it works
WhatsApp is working on a new feature called Newsletter that will let users create one-way communication chats for sharing information.

WhatsApp is constantly adding new features to its platform giving users more ways to communicate their message and share updates from their lives. More recently, the Meta-owned messaging app introduced a new Voice Status feature enabling users to use voice notes in status updates. The company also introduced other features like Status Reactions and a redesigned Windows app for its users. Now, a new report says that the company is working on a new feature called Newsletter. This new feature will enable users in creating one-way chats where they can share information or updates regularly without getting a response from the other members in the group. Also Read - Whatsapp wants to give you more control over disappearing messages: Here’s how

A screenshot of the feature in development shared by WABetaInfo shows that users will be able to create a newsletter from within the Status tab and other people will be able to join it by using a newsletter invite link or entering the username within the app. Also Read - WhatsApp introduces a new app on Windows with better calling features and more

An older report by the blog site says that when a user clicks on the Status tab within WhatsApp in the company’s Android or iOS apps, it will show all the status updates from the user’s contact on top. Under the Status section will be another section called Newsletter that will let users create new newsletters and discover new ones. The Status tab will have a Plus icon right next to the Newsletter option to create new newsletters. At the bottom, there will be a ‘Find Newsletter’ option that will let users discover new newsletter. Also Read - Meta is not done putting ads on Instagram, now it is cluttering search results with ads

While it remains unclear if the company will allow users to find new newsletter based on their usernames or if it will also recommend options based on the pages that they have already subscribed to, the blog site says that “WhatsApp will not suggest any to you as there are no algorithmic recommendations.”

“In addition, this feature doesn’t pivot to a social network as it is just an extension of private messaging and it is separate from your chats, which will continue to be end-to-end encrypted,” the blog site says.

In essence, Newsletter will work quite similar to the channels feature in Telegram for broadcasting information. This feature will allow users to choose who they want to hear from and follow broadcasters of their choice.

That said, the feature is still in development, and it will be sometime before WhatsApp users are able to get their hands on it.

  • Published Date: March 30, 2023 5:16 PM IST
