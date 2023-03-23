comscore WhatsApp introduces a new Windows app: What has changed
News

WhatsApp introduces a new app on Windows with better calling features and more

Apps

WhatsApp has released a new app for its Windows users. Here’s everything that has changed in the new app.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp has rolled out a new app for Windows.
  • This app brings calling improvements to WhatsApp.
  • This app will also support E2EE for voice and video calls.
WhatsApp

Image: Meta

WhatsApp has introduced a new app for its Windows app users. This new Windows app is available for download on the Microsoft Store, and it brings several improvements, such as better calling features and faster interface, over the company’s existing app on the platform. Also Read - Not just Pixel phones, Windows laptops too are affected by aCropalypse bug

The announcement regarding WhatsApp‘s new app for Windows was made by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg via his official Meta Channel on Instagram and his official Facebook page. “Now you can make E2E encrypted video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people,” Zuckerberg wrote in the post. Also Read - Meta is not done putting ads on Instagram, now it is cluttering search results with ads

Also Read - Instagram founder shares his views on the app: Here’s what he said

What’s new in WhatsApp’s Windows app

As mentioned before, the new Windows app features several upgrades over the existing app. Meta, in a blog post, revealed that WhatsApp’s new Windows app loads faster and that it is closer to its mobile app in terms of the interface and loading speed.

WhatsApp’s new Windows app also features support for the platform’s multi-device capabilities. This means that you can use WhatsApp on your Windows PC without keeping your phone nearby. The new app also brings features such as link previews and stickers that were already available on WhatsApp’s Android and iOS-based mobile apps.

“Since introducing new multi-device capabilities, we’ve made improvements including faster device linking and better syncing across devices, as well as new features like link previews and stickers,” the company wrote in a blog post.

That said, Meta has brought most noteworthy improvements to the video and voice calling feature offered by the platform. In the blog post, Meta said that users can use WhatsApp’s new Windows app to host group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people. The company offers similar limits on its mobile apps on Android and iOS. WhatsApp has also promised to increase these limits over time to provide a better calling experience to its users.

Lastly, WhatsApp is also bringing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to the voice and video calls on its platform. This means that all of the communication on WhatsApp’s Windows app is protected by the same encryption technique that it uses in its mobile apps. “This means that your personal messages, media and calls are always end-to-end encrypted across all your devices,” the company added.

  • Published Date: March 23, 2023 1:34 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp introduces a new Windows app: What has changed

Vu launches new Smart TVs in India at starting price of Rs 23,999

Windows 11 bug exposes cropped out screenshot data

Microsoft introduces Bing Image Creator powered by OpenAI s DALL-E

OnePlus 5G Upgrade Days sale: Check top offers here

Google Begins Public Release Of Bard, Its ChatGPT Competitor - Watch Video

Jabra Elite 4 TWS Earbuds Launched With ANC & Bluetooth Multipoint Features - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Flip 5 To Come With A Massive Cover Display - Watch Video

Sennheiser HD 660S2 Headphones Launched In India; Priced At Rs 54,990 - Watch Video

Twitter To Soon Increase Long-Form Tweets To 10000 Characters - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI

Tech Updates/ launch

Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI
Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results

Tech Updates/ launch

Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results
Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)