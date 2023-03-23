WhatsApp introduces a new Windows app: What has changed

WhatsApp has introduced a new app for its Windows app users. This new Windows app is available for download on the Microsoft Store, and it brings several improvements, such as better calling features and faster interface, over the company’s existing app on the platform. Also Read - Not just Pixel phones, Windows laptops too are affected by aCropalypse bug

The announcement regarding WhatsApp‘s new app for Windows was made by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg via his official Meta Channel on Instagram and his official Facebook page. “Now you can make E2E encrypted video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people,” Zuckerberg wrote in the post. Also Read - Meta is not done putting ads on Instagram, now it is cluttering search results with ads

What’s new in WhatsApp’s Windows app

As mentioned before, the new Windows app features several upgrades over the existing app. Meta, in a blog post, revealed that WhatsApp’s new Windows app loads faster and that it is closer to its mobile app in terms of the interface and loading speed.

WhatsApp’s new Windows app also features support for the platform’s multi-device capabilities. This means that you can use WhatsApp on your Windows PC without keeping your phone nearby. The new app also brings features such as link previews and stickers that were already available on WhatsApp’s Android and iOS-based mobile apps.

“Since introducing new multi-device capabilities, we’ve made improvements including faster device linking and better syncing across devices, as well as new features like link previews and stickers,” the company wrote in a blog post.

That said, Meta has brought most noteworthy improvements to the video and voice calling feature offered by the platform. In the blog post, Meta said that users can use WhatsApp’s new Windows app to host group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people. The company offers similar limits on its mobile apps on Android and iOS. WhatsApp has also promised to increase these limits over time to provide a better calling experience to its users.

Lastly, WhatsApp is also bringing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to the voice and video calls on its platform. This means that all of the communication on WhatsApp’s Windows app is protected by the same encryption technique that it uses in its mobile apps. “This means that your personal messages, media and calls are always end-to-end encrypted across all your devices,” the company added.