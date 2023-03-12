WhatsApp rolling out 'multi-selection' feature for messages on Windows beta

WhatsApp is rolling out a new “multi-selection” feature for messages on Windows beta. As per WABetaInfo, beta testers can now select multiple messages within a conversation and then choose to delete or forward them all at once on WhatsApp for Windows. Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out 21 new emojis to some beta testers

With the new feature, users can select multiple messages after clicking on “Select” within the context menu of a conversation. Also, they can click anywhere within a conversation and then the “Select messages” option will appear. The new feature is useful as earlier users had to select messages one by one and delete or forward them individually, reports IANS. Also Read - WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

However, now, by selecting multiple messages at once, users can save their time and effort. Also Read - WhatsApp is rolling out 'Push name within chat list' feature on iOS beta

The ability to select multiple messages has been released to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2309.2.0 update available on the Microsoft Store, and is expected to be rolled out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

WhatsApp is also rolling out 21 new emojis to some beta testers for Android. According to WABetaInfo, it is no longer necessary to download and use a different keyboard to send these 21 emojis from the latest Unicode 15.0, as they can now be sent directly from the official WhatsApp keyboard.

Earlier, the new 21 emojis were not visible within the official WhatsApp keyboard as they were under development, but it was possible to send them by using an alternate keyboard.

Moreover, the report said that the introduction of new emojis finally eliminates the problem that confused users, as they could receive these emojis but were unable to send them without workarounds.

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature — “silence unknown callers” — which will allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification centre.

The new feature is currently under development on WhatsApp beta for Android. WhatsApp is rolling out a new “Push name within the chat list” feature on iOS beta. Beta testers will now see push names within the chat list instead of the phone numbers every time they receive a message from an unknown group member.