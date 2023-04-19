WhatsApp working on animated emojis to make chats more lively

comscore
WhatsApp is expected to be working on animated emojis, which are essentially emojis that have animations in them.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on animating emojis to make your chats look more lively. Instead of sending plain emojis, you may soon be able to send animated emojis that are dynamic. If you use Telegram, you would know what animated emojis look like, but if you have been a WhatsApp user, take the heart emoji for reference. Most emojis would move per their customised animation, just like the thumping of the heart emoji. Also Read - WhatsApp companion mode now rolling out to all Android beta users

As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on animated emojis so it is not yet available to all users. However, if you are enrolled in the beta programme, the latest beta release of WhatsApp’s desktop app will let you access animated emojis. For the animated emojis to work, the sender and the receiver need to be on the latest beta version of WhatsApp for desktop. Also Read - WhatsApp may be testing new look for Android app

The report suggested the animated emojis are based on Lottie, an animation file format that takes up less space and is optimised for mobile devices. Obviously, adding animation to plain emojis would need more resources, but WhatsApp is working on making the feature accessible to all users, not just those using the desktop version of WhatsApp. That means animated emojis might soon make their way to WhatsApp’s mobile apps. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new 'Lock chat' feature for Android beta

Right now, the feature is available to only beta users, which means WhatsApp is still checking for any bugs and performance issues that these animated emojis may cause. Considering WhatsApp is used by more than a billion people across the world on a range of devices, WhatsApp wants to be sure about the feature and that it does not impact the overall app performance poorly.

WhatsApp has not said when or whether it wants to roll out the animated emojis feature for all users. This is similar to nearly all other features that WhatsApp rolls out. It first makes upcoming features available to beta users to check for issues, and after it has made sure the feature is good to go, it rolls them out for the public.

  • Published Date: April 19, 2023 2:47 PM IST
