WhatsApp to soon let you use two accounts on one device

WhatsApp will soon allow you to run two accounts on a single device. Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has announced that WhatsApp users will soon be able to access at least two phone numbers on the app, eliminating the need to use a spare device. You can easily switch between the accounts to talk to different sets of people from different numbers without having to log out each time. The feature will be rolled out to WhatsApp for Android in the coming weeks and months.

“This is particularly useful for people switching between accounts, such as work and personal – making it so that you no longer need to log out each time, carry two phones, or worry about messaging from the wrong account,” said WhatsApp.

How to use two accounts

To set up a second account, you will need a second phone number associated with a SIM card and a phone that supports dual mobile connections. It could be through a combination of two physical SIM cards or a combination of a physical SIM card and an eSIM. After you have ensured the prerequisites, go to WhatsApp settings and tap the arrow next to your name. Now tap “Add account” to add a second account. While adding the account, you will need to authenticate the phone number with a one-time password (OTP). WhatsApp will let you control your privacy and notification settings on each account.

The new feature comes as WhatsApp is trying to address issues people have with the app on a daily basis. The support for two accounts on a single device has been there on rival platforms such as Telegram for a while. That also put some pressure on WhatsApp to introduce the feature.

WhatsApp, in the meantime, is also working to let you send self-destructing audio messages. Currently in beta, the new feature will allow users to set audio messages to “view once,” which means that the message will disappear after the recipient has listened to it. The Meta-owned chat app is also adding support for passkeys on Android, eliminating the need for SMS-based two-factor authentication.