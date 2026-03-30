WhatsApp CarPlay Update: New app to simplify messaging while driving

WhatsApp is enhancing the user experience beyond smartphones with its latest update toward in-car communication. The Meta-owned platform has introduced a native app for Apple CarPlay. The feature is currently available to iOS beta testers only. The update is designed to make messaging easier and safer while driving, that too without depending only on voice commands.

WhatsApp is bringing a new CarPlay App

To recall, earlier, WhatsApp worked on CarPlay only through Siri, wherein users could listen to messages and reply using voice. But with the new update, now they can chat or interact with the app directly. Earlier they could not see chats and navigate through the app manually.

The new update will allow users to access a proper interface on their car screen. The instant-messaging platform will showcase recent chats and will allow users to pick contacts. In addition, this ill also make the communication quick without relying fully on voice commands.

Chat List Feature

One of the striking features of this update is the chat list screen. It will show recent conversations, and hence, making it easier for you to find out who you want to message. Nevertheless, you cannot open full chats or read long conversations. This will reduce distraction whole driving.

Furthermore, the chat list will also provide useful details like unread messages and recent activity. You will also get an option to sed a new message if the contact is not visible in the list.

Contact Access and Calling Made Easy

The CarPlay version of WhatsApp will also include a dedicated call section. It means you can now see incoming, outgoing, and missed calls in one place. This will also make it easier for you to return calls quickly.

Along with that, there is also a contact view feature where users can check basic details and start a message or call directly. What’s more, a separate favorite section will help you to reach important contacts faster without searching.

Safety and Simpler Use

The overall design will be simple. It will support both light and dark modes and will focus on basic features. Rather than adding lots of options, WhatsApp is keeping the interface limited to essentials tasks like messaging and calling.

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Launch Timeline

Currently, the CarPlay app is available only for beta testers via TestFlight. It means the app is still under testing and may change before its final release. As soon as the testing is completed, the tech giant is expected to roll out to all users globally.