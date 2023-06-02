WhatsApp introduces new Updates tab for iOS app: How it works

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out the first version of a new ‘Updates’ tab to some beta testers on iOS. The status tab on the platform has been modified and is now called “Updates,” reports WABetaInfo. The new Updates tab will show updates from your contacts as Status and your channels. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you link existing account to 2nd iOS device

However, channels are not available in this version as they are still in development. Also Read - WhatsApp will finally let you edit messages, feature coming soon

With the first version of the new Updates tab, muted status updates are available within a separate section named “Muted Status,” according to the report. The screenshot shows two options available under the three-dot menu in the Updates tab: Status Privacy and Muted Status. Also Read - WhatsApp working to make transferring chats to new phone easier than ever

The first version of the new Updates tab is available to some beta testers after installing the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app. If you want to use the new Updates tab, you will have to enrol your iPhone in the TestFlight programme to start receiving beta versions of partner apps.

Extra features

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the messaging platform had started to roll out a ‘companion mode’ feature to iPhone users, which allows them to link an existing account to a second iOS device. With this feature, users can link up to four devices simultaneously, which means they can connect even more than two mobile phones to their WhatsApp account. The new feature looks like an extension of the Linked Devices functionality, which allows users to access their account on up to four devices without needing the original device to be active.

Apart from these in-development features, Meta-owned WhatsApp recently rolled out the Chat Lock feature to enhance security for individual chats. The new Chat Lock feature lets users put a biometric lock for individual chats to protect confidential information from snoopers. The new locking feature is over and above the functionality that lets you lock the app. That means if you use both App Lock and Chat Lock features together, your private chats will be under added security.

— Written with inputs from IANS