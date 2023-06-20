comscore
WhatsApp beta users can now use new media picker on Android

WhatsApp is adding a small but important update to the media picker on Android, but currently it is available only for beta users.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out an enhanced media picker with numbered thumbnails on Android beta. Each selected item is now given a number by the new media picker, which is shown on its thumbnail, reports WABetaInfo. This numbering scheme provides users with a clear visual reference and correlates to the sequence in which the media items are chosen. Also Read - WhatsApp expands rollout of new Community entry point in iOS app

Previously, when users chose the media to send, a simple checkbox was shown indicating the choice. Although it completed its goal, it was frequently difficult to remember the sequence of the media users had chosen, especially when a large number of things were selected. However, with the new feature, beta users can now maintain control over the order in which media items are sent with the help of numbering. Also Read - WhatsApp to reportedly add Meta Quest compatibility on Android beta

It also helps by allowing users to make any necessary adjustments before sending the media. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new chat feature to let you send video messages

The enhanced media picker is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, and is expected to roll out to even more users over the coming days, the report said. The new media picker is available as part of WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.13.6 version. If you are a beta tester, update your app to this version to get access to the new media picker. The report does not say when or if this feature will be rolled out to the stable version, but I do not see a reason why WhatsApp will hold this useful functionality off.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new video messages feature to some beta testers on iOS and Android. The microphone button that you use to record voice notes can change to a video recorder in beta versions. The video message feature lets you record a 60-second video message from within the chat. According to screenshots, the video recorder appears inside a circular overlay over the chat you want to send the video message.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: June 20, 2023 9:45 AM IST
