Twitter Space team narrowed down from 100 to roughly three employees

Twitter Spaces team has been operating without most of the "institutional knowledge it accumulated since Twitter added live audio conversations in 2021.

  • Published: May 27, 2023 6:15 PM IST

  • Twitter added live audio conversations in 2021.
  • Twitter Space had 100 employees earlier.
  • Twitter Space team is currently operating with a limited team.
Twitter

Twitter Spaces team, which once had as many as 100 employees, is down to “roughly three” people, a report has revealed, as the technical “fiasco” during Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ 2024 US presidential election bid on the platform this week rocked the world. Also Read - New Twitter bug is restoring deleted tweets for hundreds of users

For months now, the Spaces team has been operating without most of the “institutional knowledge it accumulated since Twitter added live audio conversations in 2021 to compete with then-hot Clubhouse,” reports Platformer. Also Read - Elon Musk accuses Microsoft of violating Twitter's developer agreement

“Practically no one remaining knows the current architecture in depth,” one person wrote on a pseudonymous employee forum called Blind. Also Read - Let's build Twitter 2.0: tells CEO Linda Yaccarino to Musk

After almost 20 minutes into the glitch, DeSantis could finally make the announcement.

“I am running for President of the US to lead our great American comeback,” DeSantis said.

Musk and David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur, admitted that the limited capacity of Twitter’s servers played into the issues it faced getting the event underway.

“This was by far the biggest room ever held on social media. Twitter performed great after some initial scaling challenges. Thanks Twitter Team for adapting so quickly to make history,” Sacks said in a tweet.

Outgoing Twitter CEO, however, said that the technical “fiasco” was actually the “top story on earth” and he welcomes all US Presidential candidates to do so on his platform.

–IANS

