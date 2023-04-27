Twitter may soon let you cancel complimentary Twitter Blue subscription

Twitter may soon announce steps to cancel complimentary Twitter Blue subscription for those who wish to cancel their free subscription. The free-of-cost subscription was offered to some celebrities and accounts with high follower count. Also Read - Bill Gates believes ChatGPT-like chatbots will have teachers' capability in future

According to a tweet by a Twitter user, Nima Owji, people with the complimentary Twitter Blue subscription can cancel their subscription by contacting Twitter's Support team. Twitter, however, hasn't confirmed this development yet.

So, why would anybody want to cancel a free subscription? There are a few reasons for this. Soon after Twitter started removing verified checkmarks from the legacy account, many users and organisations such as New York Times said that they will not pay for a verified account and with a complimentary subscription they are finding themselves on the other side of the trend.

Further, a report from Engadget said that by offering complimentary subscriptions Twitter and Musk are promoting false endorsement (without paying, users may appear tactically endorsing it) which violates the Lanham Act of the US.

In addition to this, a reply by Elon Musk to a tweet suggests that he may have given complimentary subscriptions to some celebrities to troll them as they were against the paid verification under Twitter Blue.

A troll, me?? 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2023

For unaware, after Elon Musk took over Twitter, it announced to remove all legacy blue ticks starting April 1, but after missing the deadline, Twitter finally moved forward and removed blue ticks from all legacy accounts that were not subscribed to Twitter Blue on April 20.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan requested Twitter to return the blue tick so that people know that he is the real Amitabh Bachchan.

T 4623 – ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम … तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं – Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा 👣जोड़े पड़ी का ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

But in a sudden turn of events, verified checkmarks returned to accounts with high follower count and many who were already subscribed to Twitter Blue did not know what would happen to their money.

T 4627 – अरे मारे गये गुलफाम , बिरज में मारे गये गुलफाम 🎶 ए ! Twitter मौसी, चाची, बहनी, ताई, बुआ .. झौआ भर के त नाम हैं तुम्हार ! पैसे भरवा लियो हमार, नील कमल ख़ातिर ✔️ अब कहत हो जेकर 1 m follower उनकर नील कमल free म

हमार तो 48.4 m हैं , अब ??

खेल खतम, पैसा हजम ?!😳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Twitter has started labelling tweets that are flagged as potentially violating its rules and policy. This has been done to ensure their limited visibility on the platform. Elon Musk-owned company last week announced the new labelling process. Twitter said that restricting the reach of a tweet allows it to move beyond the binary “leave up versus take down” approach to content moderation.