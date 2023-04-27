Twitter may soon let you cancel complimentary Twitter Blue subscription

comscore
News

Twitter may soon announce steps to cancel complimentary Twitter Blue subscription

Apps

Twitter removed legacy blue ticks from accounts that were not subscribed to Twitter Blue on April 20. Later, the blue tick appeared for some accounts.

  • Published: April 27, 2023 4:23 PM IST

Highlights

  • Twitter gave complimentary Twitter Blue to some accounts.
  • Twitter removed the legacy blue tick from accounts on April 20.
  • Twitter may soon announce steps to cancel complimentary Twitter Blue.
Twitter

Twitter may soon announce steps to cancel complimentary Twitter Blue subscription for those who wish to cancel their free subscription. The free-of-cost subscription was offered to some celebrities and accounts with high follower count.  Also Read - Bill Gates believes ChatGPT-like chatbots will have teachers' capability in future

According to a tweet by a Twitter user, Nima Owji, people with the complimentary Twitter Blue subscription can cancel their subscription by contacting Twitter’s Support team. Twitter, however, hasn’t confirmed this development yet. Also Read - Twitter starts labelling tweets that violate its policy

So, why would anybody want to cancel a free subscription? There are a few reasons for this. Soon after Twitter started removing verified checkmarks from the legacy account, many users and organisations such as New York Times said that they will not pay for a verified account and with a complimentary subscription they are finding themselves on the other side of the trend. 

Further, a report from Engadget said that by offering complimentary subscriptions Twitter and Musk are promoting false endorsement (without paying, users may appear tactically endorsing it) which violates the Lanham Act of the US.

In addition to this, a reply by Elon Musk to a tweet suggests that he may have given complimentary subscriptions to some celebrities to troll them as they were against the paid verification under Twitter Blue. 

For unaware, after Elon Musk took over Twitter, it announced to remove all legacy blue ticks starting April 1, but after missing the deadline, Twitter finally moved forward and removed blue ticks from all legacy accounts that were not subscribed to Twitter Blue on April 20. 

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan requested Twitter to return the blue tick so that people know that he is the real Amitabh Bachchan. 

But in a sudden turn of events, verified checkmarks returned to accounts with high follower count and many who were already subscribed to Twitter Blue did not know what would happen to their money. 

Meanwhile, Twitter has started labelling tweets that are flagged as potentially violating its rules and policy. This has been done to ensure their limited visibility on the platform. Elon Musk-owned company last week announced the new labelling process. Twitter said that restricting the reach of a tweet allows it to move beyond the binary “leave up versus take down” approach to content moderation.

  • Published Date: April 27, 2023 4:23 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Twitter may soon let you cancel complimentary Twitter Blue subscription

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in 3000 Indian cities

Lava Blaze 1X 5G could launch soon in India

Google Pixel 7a leaked again, clearest look and full specifications out

Bill Gates believes AI-chatbots like ChatGPT will replace teachers in future

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video
Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India

Tech Updates/Launch

Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India