X users can now download videos shared by other users on the platform. This new feature is available to Twitter Blue subscribers only.

“Verified users can download videos from certain Tweets for offline viewing, or to get creative and remix these videos to create new content,” according to an article on X Help Centre.

Verified X users can download all new videos expect if the poster specifically opts out of it. In addition to this, this feature will not be available to those verified accounts users that are under the age of 18 years.

Furthermore, X has introduced a new privacy setting, which will enable Twitter Blue subscribers to set their accounts to private. Once enabled this feature will allow only their approved followers to view and download their videos.

Users need to choose to disable downloads for each tweet with a video as there is no option to do it for all of them at once.

Apart from these restrictions, users can download any video they want. This is interesting because Twitter Blue subscribers can upload videos that are up to two hours long.

If you find this feature interesting and want to download a video from X, here is a step-by-step guide on how to download a video on X.

Note: You must be a Twitter Blue subscriber to download a video from X.

A step-by-step guide on how to download a video on X

Step 1: Log in to X.

Step 2: Find the video that you want to save on your device and open it.

Step 3: Look for the three-dot icon in the top right corner of the screen and tap on it. This will open a menu with more options.

Step 4: Tap on the Download video option from the menu. This will start the download process and save the video to your device’s gallery or camera roll.

But what if you want to restrict Twitter Blue subscribers from downloading your video, here is a step-by-step guide on restrict Twitter Blue subscribers from downloading your videos.

A step-by-step guide on restrict Twitter Blue subscribers from downloading videos

Step 1: Write your Tweet and upload a video that you want to share with your followers.

You can choose a video from your device or record a new one using the camera icon.

Step 2: After uploading the video, you will see a preview of it on your Tweet. Tap on the Edit button in the bottom right corner of the video.

Step 3: Tap on the Settings button.

Step 4: Tap next to Allow video to be downloaded to turn on or off.

It is worth noting that this setting cannot be changed later. To disable downloads in the future, users would need to delete the tweet itself.