Twitter Blue goes global as legacy blue ticks get ready for sunset

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that Twitter’s premium subscription service, Twitter Blue, is now available globally. Here are all the benefits that the service offers.

  • Twitter Blue is now available globally.
  • The news was announced by Elon Musk.
  • Twitter is also sunsetting its legacy blue ticks.
Twitter Blue is going globally today. After making the company’s premium subscription service available in countries across the globe selectively, Twitter CEO Elon Musk today announced that Twitter Blue is available in all countries across the globe where Twitter is available. “Twitter Verified now available worldwide,” Musk wrote in a tweet adding that now interested users will be able to get a blue tick by signing up for the service for an amount as low as $7 per month on the web. Also Read - Twitter is killing legacy blue ticks on April 1: What happens next?

What does Twitter Blue offer

Twitter Blue offers a host of benefits over the free version of Twitter’s service. Twitter Blue not only brings the blue checkmark to the subscribing accounts, but it also offers prioritised ranking in conversations, half ads, ability to write tweets that are 4,000 characters long, bookmark folders, custom navigation, and ability to undo tweets. In addition to these, the service also brings the ability to upload videos with 1080p resolution and a special readers mode. Additionally, the Twitter Blue subscription service brings the ability to edit tweets up to five times in 30 minutes and set NFT Profile pictures.

How much does Twitter Blue cost?

Twitter Blue costs $8 per month for the web-based users, and $11 per month for Android and iOS-based users. In India, the service costs Rs 650 per month or Rs 6,800 annually on the web. Similarly, the monthly Twitter Blue plan for Android and iOS users costs Rs 900, while the annual plan costs Rs 9,400.

Legacy blue ticks are retiring

It is worth noting that the development comes at the time when Twitter has also announced that it is sunsetting its legacy blue ticks on its platform starting April 1, 2023. This means that all Twitter users who had got the blue tick as part of the older regime will have to relinquish the title on April 1, 2023, unless they opt for Twitter Blue subscription service.

  • Published Date: March 24, 2023 1:00 PM IST
