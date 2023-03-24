comscore No, it’s not a joke, legacy blue ticks are going away from Twitter on April 1
Twitter has announced that it is killing legacy blue ticks on its platform for good. This change will come into effect on April 1.

Twitter has announced that it is killing its legacy blue ticks on April 1, 2023. While it may seem like an April Fool’s prank at first, but it’s not. The company has confirmed the development via a post from its official Twitter Verified handle. It has also updated its support pages to reflect the change. Also Read - Twitter is testing a new verification method for Twitter Blue users

“Starting April 1, we’ll be winding down our legacy Verification program and accounts that were verified under the previous criteria (active, notable, and authentic) will not retain a blue checkmark unless they are subscribed to Twitter Blue,” the company wrote in an update on a support page. Also Read - Twitter hacks: How to enable 2FA in your account for free

Users who want to keep their blue tick post the change comes into effect on April 1, 2023, will have to opt for Twitter’s premium, Twitter Blue subscription service. For the unversed, Twitter Blue costs Rs 6,800 annually or Rs 650 per month on the web and Rs 9,400 annually or Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile apps. Also Read - Twitter’s SMS-based 2FA is going away today: Here’s how you can secure your account

While Twitter’s decision to axe its legacy blue ticks might seem a bit sudden, the move was announced by the company’s CEO Elon Musk back in December last year. At the time, Musk had said that the legacy blue ticks are ‘corrupt and non-sensical’ and that the company would remove them completely in the coming months.

Now, nearly four months later, the company is all set to sunset the feature for good. It is also replacing it with various coloured tick marks that will help in identifying the nature of the account. A blue tick mark means that the account has an active Twitter Blue subscription and that it meets the company’s eligibility requirements. A gold tick mark means that the account is an individual’s or a business’ official account. Similarly, the company is reserving gray checkmark for government and multilateral accounts.

  • Published Date: March 24, 2023 11:43 AM IST
