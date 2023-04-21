comscore
Tim Cook meets Sunil Bharti Mittal, discusses close partnership between Apple and Airtel

"Tim Cook and Sunil Bharti Mittal had an hour-long meeting this morning," Bharti Airtel said on Twitter.

Apple CEO Tim Cook with Bharti Airtel CEO Sunil Bharti Mittal

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday met with Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and several content developers. Mittal and Cook discussed both companies are committed to working more closely in India and Africa. Also Read - Man appears with 'Tim Apple' on his T-shirt as Tim Cook unveils Apple Saket store

“Tim Cook and Sunil Bharti Mittal had an hour-long meeting this morning,” the company said on Twitter. “While expressing their satisfaction on the ongoing long relationship that Apple and Airtel have had, reaffirmed their commitment to work more closely in the Indian and African market,” it added. Also Read - Tim Cook inaugurates Apple Saket store in Delhi

The Apple chief met Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai. Also Read - MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Tim Cook discuss boosting manufacturing and exports

Cook was in India, earlier this week, to open Apple’s flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi. He also met with some software developers and hailed their passion.

“It’s great to see so many developers across India pursuing their passion and sharing their ideas with users around the world,” Cook said in a tweet. “I had the pleasure of meeting Hitwicket, India’s top-rated cricket app, Prayoga, an AR-based yoga app, and LookUp, an easy-to-use dictionary app!” he added.

The Apple chief met with photographers Apeksha Maker and Joshua Karthik who shared their rangoli and kolam designs captured on iPhone.

“These amazing rangoli and kolam designs are so vibrant and beautiful. Flower petals, rice, and coloured sand weaved together in perfect harmony – then captured brilliantly on iPhone by Apeksha Maker and Joshua Karthik in these photos.#ShotOniPhone,” Cook wrote on Twitter.

— IANS

  • Published Date: April 21, 2023 10:01 PM IST
