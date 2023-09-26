Telegram has announced a major update for its Android and iOS-based as a part of which it is bringing features such as reaction stickers, view once media and music in stories to name a new. In addition to this, the companies also rolled out updates to its Channels feature as a part of which the company is rolling out stories for channels and boost functionality to the users. It is worth noting that these new features come shortly after Meta rolled out Channels feature to its users globally. As of now, WhatsApp channel admins can only share post while followers can only share message reactions on those posts. Telegram channels, on the other hand, are a step ahead in giving users more functionalities to the users.

So, here are all the new features coming to Telegram Channels

Stories for Channels

This new feature will enable Telegram users to grant their favorite channels the ability to post stories by giving them boosts. Telegram says that channels level up as they gain more boosts. For each level, they can post one additional story per day to their subscribers’ story feeds. Getting to level 10 gives your channel over 15 resistance to trolls and unlocks unique admin skins. This feature is available to Telegram Premium subscribers only.

Furthermore, the company also says Channels can ask subscribers for boosts using a special link. “To get the boost link for your channel and see how many you need to level up, go to Channel Info > More > Statistics > Boosts,” Telegram wrote in a blog post.

Reaction Stickers in Stories

With this feature, both users and channels can add reaction stickers to their stories. This in turn will let viewers respond with even more emoji in just one tap. Users can add a reaction sticker to a post in Telegram Channel by tapping the cloud icon in the sticker panel and then choosing an emoji from the dozens of options in the window. It is worth noting that while premium subscribers can add up to five stickers and use any of their custom emoji, non-Premium subscribers can only add one reaction sticker to a post.

Your Music in Stories

With this feature, Telegram users can add audio files on their smartphones in photo and video stories. To use this feature, users need to go to the sticker panel, tap the ‘Audio’ option, select a file, and then adjust the track to select any section. “In video stories you can keep the original sound as well as move your added audio track to any point – like a BADUMMM-TSSSS! in the middle, or a bit of outro music,” Telegram added in the blog.

View-Once Media

Telegram added self-destructing media functionality to its platform in 2013. Now it is rolling out View Once settings in its app. Telegram says that tapping the View Once Icon in the media editor in any one-on-one chat lets users choose how long their photo or video will be visible after opening. The option varies from View Once to 30 seconds. View-Once media is permanently deleted from the chat when the recipient opens it.

New Login Alerts

Lastly, Telegram said that whenever someone logs in to a user’s account, Telegram will send a notification to all their devices. “To make this even more noticeable, new logins now display this alert at the top of your chat list,” the company added.