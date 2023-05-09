comscore
Spotify removes thousands of songs form its platform and AI technology is the reason behind the action

Recently, the music industry has seen an exponential rise in AI-generated songs and these tracks are flooding music streaming platforms.

  • Published: May 9, 2023 9:35 PM IST

Spotify

Up until now, we all have heard people raising concerns about the negative impact of AI technologies and now such cases are coming to the forefront. Recently, the music industry has seen an exponential rise in AI-generated songs and these tracks are flooding music streaming platforms.
Spotify recently removed thousands of AI-generated songs from its platform that were generated using the service of music startup Boomy. Also Read - WhatsApp may soon get a Telegram-like channel feature: What it is, why should you care?

Here we will look at why AI-generated music is a problem, and how it is scamming music streaming platforms. Also Read - Poco F5 arrives in India with 64MP camera, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, more: Check details

Why AI-generated music is a problem?

Universal Music recently flagged to all main streaming platforms that it saw suspicious streaming activity on Boomy tracks, as per a report by Financial Times.
AI allows users to instantly generate many music tracks, which then can be uploaded online and streamed. One such AI-based music service provider is Boomy. It was started two years ago and allows a user to generate music based on various styles or descriptors such as ‘Rap beats’ or ‘Rock music.’
This AI-generated music can be then uploaded to online streaming platforms to generate audience engagement and royalty payments. Also Read - Nokia C22 confirmed to launch in India on May 11: Take a peek at its details

How is it helping people scam music streaming platforms?

Once the music is generated through the AI, it is uploaded on the music streaming platforms and other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram from where they generate audience engagement.
Further, bots pose as listeners to inflate the audience number of these AI-generated songs in turn generate royalty payment. Through AI technologies, it has become easy to generate and stream this type of music track.
Spotify confirmed to Financial Times that it had removed some Boomy content from its platform. “Artificial streaming is a longstanding, industry-wide issue that Spotify is working to stamp out across our service,” Spotify said.
AI-generated music is creating new kinds of problems for the music industry. Lucian Grainge, CEO of Universal Music told investors, “The recent explosive development in generative AI will, if left unchecked, both increase the flood of unwanted content on platforms and create rights issues with respect to existing copyright law.”
Meanwhile, Spotify has recently crossed 515 million monthly active users in the first quarter of 2023. It is a 22 percent (year-on-year) increase from 489 million monthly active users in the last quarter. It is Spotify’s strongest first quarter since going public in 2018.

Spotify Premium subscribers grew 15 per cent year-on-year to 210 million with better performance across all regions, led by Europe and Latin America.

