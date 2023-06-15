Snap announced MyAI for Snapchat earlier this year for its premium subscriber base. Two months back, it began rolling out the AI chatbot globally to everyone for free. Also Read - From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT to give users AI services

Today, over 150 million Snapchatters have been conversing with MyAI by sending over 10 billion messages. Snap has now announced MyAI stats for regions like India, the US, France, and Great Britain. Also Read - Power of Streaks? Snapchat now has over 200 million monthly active users in India

As you’d expect, several Snapchatter across the globe have been talking on different topics related to travel, food, education, books, shopping, and more. More often there have been conversation starters like asking for jokes and tips from the chatbot. Also Read - Snap tests sponsored links in My AI, brings ads in Spotlight and Stories

Conversation starters and tips

When first discovered the MyAI chatbot Snapchatters asked some conversation starter questions like asking for a joke — something that’s pretty obvious to ask a robot or a voice assistant and now AI chatbots.

Over 100 million asked for jokes on MyAI. Approximately 2 million conversations were about asking for tips for birthdays, weddings, graduation, and baby shower.

Nearly 6 million conversations were about art and design inspiration and over 4 million conversations were about asking for tips on playing guitar and writing songs.

Real-world recommendations: Travel, food, beauty, shopping

While these were some simple questions, Snapchatters also asked real-world queries to take decisions. This involved questions for travel recommendations, dining, beauty, and shopping.

Travel

Approximately 5 million conversations were related to recommendations for top tourist destinations. Over 1 million conversations were about planning visits to Disneyland, Disneyworld, and other theme parks.

Food and Dining

Nearly 1 million users asked about hotels and general travel recommendations. Following this, over 5 million people asked about restaurant recommendations.

To be specific, over 5 million conversations were about Mcdonald’s, and nearly 1.5 million conversations were about Starbucks. There were nearly 8 million conversations about pizza, 3 million conversations about sushi, and 2 million about ice cream.

3 million People also asked for recipe ideas and 2 million conversations were about healthy meals and snacks. 1 million conversations were found about smoothies, smoothie bowls, or tea recommendations.

Beauty and Fitness

Over 12 million people conversed about skincare, makeup, nail care, fragrance, sunscreen, and general cosmetics. Nearly 11 million conversations were about hair care recommendations. Over 8 million people inquired about fitness.

Shopping and electronics

There were over 1 million conversations about clothing and apparel. Nearly 5 million conversations were found where people asked questions related to consumer electronics. More 5 million conversations were seen asking about mobile apps and 4 million people were inquiring about mobile phones.

Over 4 million conversations were about footwear and nearly 3 million conversations were about accessories. Followed by 1.5 million conversations about women’s clothing.

Top favorite topics discussed with MyAI

Pets

Over 25 million conversations were about pets including 12 million discussions about dogs and 7.5 million about cats. Now we know, who’s the majority 🙂

Auto

There were nearly 8 million conversations about auto brands like BMW, Kia, Audi, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Chevrolet, Toyota, Tesla, Honda, and Volkswagen.

Sports and Entertainment

Another subject of interest for MyAI users was sports. Over 10 million discussions of sports news. Over 46 million asked questions about soccer, 5 million convos discussed Ronaldo, and over 1.5 million convos were about Madrid.

There were nearly 5 million conversations about basketball and NFL, separately. Over 1 million messages were about India’s favorite sport – cricket.

Over 10 million conversations were about celebrity and entertainment news. Nearly 4 million discussions were about Netflix and 1.5 million were about my favorite show Stranger Things.

2 million people discussed TV shows like Grey’s Anatomy, South Park, and Eurovision. Over 3 million conversations were about music including artists like Lana del Rey, Harry Styles, and Billie Eilish among the top artists.

Lastly about music, over 5 million discussions were about Taylor Swift and her songs.

Education

Moving to the educational queries, over 5 million conversations asked questions related to colleges and universities. Over 3 million discussions were about languages. And over 1 million convos were about historical events including Cold War, World War I and II, Queen Elizabeth, and more.