Reddit introduces new ways to share content on social media

Reddit has acknowledged that sharing content from its platform was not easy and the sharing features were outdated. Making the platform more share-friendly, Reddit has announced new content-sharing features for both Android and iOS users and has enhanced link embeds for publishers.

"Redditors can now quickly and easily share Reddit content they love on other social platforms without compromising their Reddit identity," Reddit said in a blog post.

As a part of the update, Reddit has improved link sharing on its app. Users can now directly share the link to a post by clicking on the 'Share' icon under the post. The new 'share sheet' will feature a user's most used sharing channels.

In addition to this, the recipient of the link will get a preview to the post, which will include a visual preview of the content, the subreddit name, and the total number of upvotes and comments.

Earlier, the recipient would have to click on the link to get any details. Now the preview in apps like WhatsApp and Instagram will help a recipient decide whether the shared content is worth opening or not.

Reddit has also allowed users to directly share Reddit’s content to Instagram stories. They no longer need to take screenshots or download content to share.

Now, when users take a screenshot, Reddit shows them a prompt that says, “We got your screenshot! Want to share full post instead?” As per Reddit, this will allow a user to “share content without saving images to their device – meaning they can link back to the content rather than only sending a screenshot.”

Furthermore, Reddit has introduced a new tool that makes it easier for publishers to display Reddit’s content on their platforms like WordPress. The new tool will now allow a publisher to customise embeds with options such as Hide post content, Hide if updated and Dark Mode.

In addition to this, the new tool more prominently showcases the community the content is from and displays the total number of upvotes and comments.

“This new toolbox comes with easy-to-use, self-serve tooling and includes features that clearly outline the predictable height of a post or comment,” Reddit said.

This new update will bring Reddit in line with other social media sites like Twitter and Instagram.

“By making it easier for users and publishers to share and link back to Reddit content, we continue building on our mission to grow and help more people find community, belonging, and empowerment – by engaging in the topics that matter to them most,” the company said.

Further, these updates came days after Reddit announced that it is testing Discord-like chat channels for its platform.