Parts of Twitter source code leaked online

Parts of Twitter's source code leaked online on GitHub

Parts of Twitter's source code were leaked online on GitHub earlier this week. The company soon took the code down. Here are the details.

  • Twitter's source code was leaked online earlier this week.
  • The source code was leaked on GitHub.
  • GitHub took the code down soon after.
Image: Pixabay

Some parts of Twitter Inc’s source code have been leaked and the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk is seeking information on the person responsible, a legal filing showed. Also Read - Elon Musk once tried to buy ChatGPT parent OpenAI, but failed

According to the filing, “various excerpts” of Twitter’s source code, which is used to run the company online, were posted on GitHub, a Microsoft-owned platform for sharing code for software development, by a user named ‘FreeSpeechEnthusiast’. Also Read - Twitter Blue users may be able to hide blue tick to avoid trolling

Github said it took down the code on Friday at Twitter’s request. Also Read - Twitter Blue is now available globally: Check price, features

Twitter has asked the US District Court for the Northern District of California to order GitHub to produce “All identifying information” associated with the ‘FreeSpeechEnthusiast’ username, the March 24 filing showed.

Github did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on whether it has supplied such information. It also did not comment on how long Twitter‘s source code had been publicly available.

Twitter also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news was first reported by the New York Times.

— Reuters

  Published Date: March 27, 2023 9:36 AM IST
