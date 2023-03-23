comscore Don’t want to wait for a cab after your flight? Here’s what you need to do
Now you can plan your air travel with Uber: Here’s how

Uber users can now pre-book their cabs after their flights by syncing their air travel plans. This feature is available for 13 airports in India.

Highlights

  • Uber now lets users sync their flight plans with its app.
  • This feature lets users pre-book their rides based on their flight.
  • Users will be able to book their flights 90 days in advance.
Uber

Uber on Thursday introduced a new feature where riders in India can opt to sync their air travel plans with the platform via email integration. Also Read - Koo launches new safety features for proactive content moderation

The new feature helps riders pre-book their rides, while being assisted with pre-filled dates and times on their Uber app, corresponding to their flight, saving them the hassle of booking a trip at the last moment. Also Read - Epic Games launches Unreal Editor for Fortnite, Creator Economy 2.0

The new feature is an opt-in, and will require riders to sync their email IDs with their Uber app to be able to access it, the company said in a statement. Also Read - Nokia C12 Pro Launched In India With Price Starting At Rs 6999 - Watch Video

Among other new tools, Uber Reserve trips will be available to be booked up to 90 days in advance.

“This extension will allow for better planning when it comes to reserving a ride, including to the airport. This also gives driver partners the added advantage of being able to lock in their potential earnings, and plan their time better,” said the ride-hailing platform.

Allowing flyers to better utilise their time at airports, the Uber app now features a step-by-step wayfinding guide, assisting riders on their way from the gate all the way to the Uber pickup zones.

The feature is being rolled out across 13 of the busiest airports in the country.

Additionally, riders at select airports will also see the approximate walking time from their gate to the pickup zone, helping them plan their journey accurately.

For drivers, the Uber driver app will now show the approximate waiting time at the airport before drivers can expect to get a ride, the number of cars in queue, and the number of expected flight arrivals over the next hour, the company said.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 23, 2023 4:18 PM IST
