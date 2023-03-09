Uber is rolling out a new feature called Uber Reserve that allows users to book cabs 90 days in advance. Just like flights and hotels, riders will now be able to book Uber rides while planning trips. This feature is now live in the US and Canada. Also Read - Uber introduces a ride tracker on the iPhone lock screen

As per the official blogpost, “Starting today, we’re beginning to roll out a feature that lets you use Uber Reserve to book rides up to 90 days in advance, and you’ll see the upfront price, and receive details about your driver in advance of the trip.” Also Read - IAMAI asks Delhi govt to consult stakeholders before penalising bike taxi platforms

How to book Uber rides 90 days in advance

You simply need to open the app, and tap on the “Uber Reserve” option. Now, choose the date and time of the day of pickup and that is it. Uber also reveals that riders have an option of free cancellation 60 minutes before the pickup. Riders who are scheduling the ride will also see the price of the ride before booking. Hence, they can make a decision accordingly. Also Read - Ola, Uber, Rapido bike taxis banned in Delhi: Here’s why

In addition to this, Uber has introduced a couple of more features for the users that include Directions to Pickup and Walking ETAs.

With the Directions to Pickup feature, the app will be able to add step-by-step in-app directions to help riders reach the Uber pickup area. As per the blogpost, “Our new wayfinding feature offers specific directions at more than 30 airports* across the globe and we’ll expand further in the coming months.”

The Walking ETA feature “will help you more accurately plan how long it will take to get from gate to baggage claim, soon available in more than 400 airports around the world”.

Uber has further announced that Uber for Business will soon introduce a new ‘Business Comfort’ feature for its riders. This option is “an exclusive ride option for those traveling for work with a unique business-class experience”. It will be available in select cities only.