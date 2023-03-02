comscore No pressure! Snapchat+ users can freeze their Streaks soon
Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has announced that Snapchat+ subscribers will soon be able to freeze their Streaks. Also Read - OpenAI releases an API for ChatGPT and Whisper: Snapchat and Shopify amongst early users

“We’ll also be adding a new way for Snapchat+ subscribers to freeze their Streaks, putting things on pause when they know they’re going off the grid,” the company said in a blog post on Wednesday. “Since 2016, Snapchatters have celebrated the friendships they nurture daily with Snap Streaks with pals near and far,” the company said. Also Read - Snap announces AI chatbot powered by OpenAI's GPT technology

However, sometimes users just need a day to take a pause. The company said that users can take a break with a new feature the platform is testing to “let you reignite the spark and restore one Streak for free with just one tap.” Also Read - Snapchat now recommends sounds for photos, videos

Snapchat will also allow users “to restore more than once will have the option to add more Streak Restores right from the app.”

On Monday, Snap introduced its new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for the platform. It is powered by the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology. The “My AI” chatbot is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers and will be rolling out to users this week. The new chatbot will answer your questions similarly to how ChatGPT’s bot does.

Snapchat also recently rolled out support for ray tracing in Lenses, allowing brands to offer better light effects in visuals. The first company to use Snapchat’s ray tracing technology is Tiffany, which has launched a new Lens for its new range of jewellery.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 2, 2023 10:11 PM IST
