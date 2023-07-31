Elon Musk changed Twitter’s name to X and is now he is gradually removing all traces of its original branding. The company’s owner announced the rebranding last week and replaced the sign on the headquarters with a large X. The website and the app also dropped the blue bird logo and the word Twitter.

The latest change came on Sunday, July 30, when the tweet button briefly changed to post, suggesting that tweets on the platform will now be called posts.

“The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140-character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting – but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video”, Musk said in a tweet.

Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing. The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2023

Recent changes on the platform justify Musk’s argument. Earlier, tweets were limited to 280 characters but now, X Blue subscribers can post up to 10,000 characters. Similar changes have been made to videos, which allows users to upload two hours of video. In addition to this, Twitter Articles allows users to post media-rich articles (including a book).

Although these new features are available to X Blue subscribers, anyone on the platform can view posts from X Blue subscribers.

The company has not given an official explanation for its rebranding, but some speculate that it is part of Musk’s vision to create an “everything” app called X, where users could communicate, shop, consume entertainment and more.

Meanwhile, Twitter’s rebranding to ‘X’ is triggering security alerts on the Microsoft Edge web browser. The alerts warn rebranding as a potential security issue. However, the issue is not a scam and Microsoft Edge is working as it is intended to work.

This is a security feature in Microsoft Edge, called ‘Progressive Web App Icon change’. It warns users when the app icon or name is different, which could mean a fraud.

Edge seems to suspect X as a fraud because of the sudden Twitter rebrand. The security warning asks users to check the icon change and says, “If this web app is trying to trick you into thinking it’s a different app, uninstall it”.

This alert, which is about Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), is a built-in feature of web browsers like Edge that use Chromium and is meant to inform users when a website suddenly changes its favicon because that might suggest a possible switch to a fake website.