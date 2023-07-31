Twitter’s rebranding to ‘X’ is triggering security alerts on the Microsoft Edge web browser. The alerts warn rebranding as a potential security issue. However, the issue is not a scam and Microsoft Edge is working as it is intended to work.

What’s happening

The alerts are part of the Microsoft Edge security feature, named ‘Progressive Web App Icon change’. This feature notifies users of any changes in the app icon or name, which might indicate a scam.

Edge seems to suspect X as a fraud because of the sudden Twitter rebrand. The security warning asks users to check the icon change and says, “If this web app is trying to trick you into thinking it’s a different app, uninstall it”.

The warning, which relates to Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), is a native feature of Chromium-based web browsers such as Edge and is intended to notify users when a website abruptly changes its favicon as that could imply a potential redirect to a scam website.

Presumably, this is temporary and will be fixed quickly but you should always keep paying attention to such alerts.

What are Progressive Web Apps (PWAs)

Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) are applications that are made by using web technologies, and that can be installed and can function on all devices, from one codebase, as per Microsoft.

PWAs deliver experiences that resemble native apps to your users on supporting devices. They adapt to the functionalities supported by each device, and they can also function in web browsers, like websites.

This is similar to an incident reported earlier this week, where X was prohibited in Indonesia as it has regulations forbidding gambling or porn. The former owners of the X.com domain breached the country’s content laws.

Meanwhile, X in an update has said that the eligible creators who set up their payout details, will receive a payment the week of July 31 if they meet the criteria and their payout amount exceeds the minimum threshold of $50.

Elon Musk has rolled out its ads revenue programme for creators globally including in India and to be eligible for the program a creator needs to be subscribed to X Blue (earlier Twitter Blue), have at least 15 million impressions on cumulative posts within the last three months and at least 500 followers.

“We want the process to be as simple as possible, so all eligible X Blue and Verified Organisations subscribers are entitled to revenue share so long as they meet the eligibility criteria and join,” said the rebranded Twitter.