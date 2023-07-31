comscore
English | हिंदी
31 Jul, 2023 | Monday
Sign In
Hello! Manage Your Account
Sign In
Sign Up

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAIOPPO India
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter’s name change to X triggers security alerts on Microsoft Edge: Here's what happening

Twitter’s name change to X triggers security alerts on Microsoft Edge: Here's what happening

The alerts warn rebranding as a potential security issue. However, the issue is not a scam and Microsoft Edge is working as it is intended to work. 

Edited By: Om Gupta | 2 minute, 1 seconds read

Published:Jul 31, 2023, 01:24 PM IST | Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

twitter (1)
twitter (1)

Story Highlights

Twitter’s rebranding to ‘X’ is triggering security alerts on the Microsoft Edge web browser. The alerts warn rebranding as a potential security issue. However, the issue is not a scam and Microsoft Edge is working as it is intended to work. 

READ MORE
Musk's X has reinstated Ye's account with monetization restrictions

What’s happening

The alerts are part of the Microsoft Edge security feature, named ‘Progressive Web App Icon change’. This feature notifies users of any changes in the app icon or name, which might indicate a scam.

READ MORE
Here's how many followers/impressions you need to earn money from Elon Musk's X

Edge seems to suspect X as a fraud because of the sudden Twitter rebrand. The security warning asks users to check the icon change and says, “If this web app is trying to trick you into thinking it’s a different app, uninstall it”.

READ MORE
Twitter rebrands its Android app to X, is iOS app next?

The warning, which relates to Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), is a native feature of Chromium-based web browsers such as Edge and is intended to notify users when a website abruptly changes its favicon as that could imply a potential redirect to a scam website.

Presumably, this is temporary and will be fixed quickly but you should always keep paying attention to such alerts.

What are Progressive Web Apps (PWAs)

Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) are applications that are made by using web technologies, and that can be installed and can function on all devices, from one codebase, as per Microsoft.

PWAs deliver experiences that resemble native apps to your users on supporting devices. They adapt to the functionalities supported by each device, and they can also function in web browsers, like websites.

This is similar to an incident reported earlier this week, where X was prohibited in Indonesia as it has regulations forbidding gambling or porn. The former owners of the X.com domain breached the country’s content laws.

Meanwhile, X in an update has said that the eligible creators who set up their payout details, will receive a payment the week of July 31 if they meet the criteria and their payout amount exceeds the minimum threshold of $50. 

Elon Musk has rolled out its ads revenue programme for creators globally including in India and to be eligible for the program a creator needs to be subscribed to X Blue (earlier Twitter Blue), have at least 15 million impressions on cumulative posts within the last three months and at least 500 followers.

“We want the process to be as simple as possible, so all eligible X Blue and Verified Organisations subscribers are entitled to revenue share so long as they meet the eligibility criteria and join,” said the rebranded Twitter.

 

Author Name | Om Gupta

Related Stories

Tags

Elon MuskMicrosoft Edge

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language