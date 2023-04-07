Microsoft has announced that it is adding its new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered “Microsoft 365 Copilot” assistant to OneNote. Also Read - Microsoft Edge testing Workspaces that lets you share browser tabs

“As your notetaking partner, Copilot uses your prompts to draft plans, generate ideas, create lists, organise information, and more. Copilot can transform existing text by summarising, rewriting, formatting, and adding visual context,” said Greg Mace, a product manager for OneNote. Also Read - Microsoft to let users block unwanted autoplay videos in Edge

Moreover, the company said that this tool combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with users’ data from the Microsoft Graph — notes, calendars, emails, chats, documents, meetings, and more — and the Microsoft 365 apps to turn their words into a powerful productivity tool. Also Read - Microsoft launches Xbox Controller made of recycled CDs, water jugs: How much it costs

All of this is done in accordance with the company’s existing enterprise data security and privacy commitments.

Further, users can also ask the AI assistant to create a plan for an event or generate topics and talking points for meetings in OneNote.

However, the tech giant hasn’t announced exactly when Copilot will be available in OneNote.

Microsoft initially announced its AI-powered Copilot for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, Power Platform, and Viva last month.

For instance, the Copilot in Word “writes, edits, summarises and creates right alongside people as they work,” it added.

With the help of natural language commands, Copilot in PowerPoint makes the production process possible by transforming concepts into a designed presentation.

— IANS