comscore
News

Microsoft to introduce AI assistant Copilot to OneNote

Apps

Microsoft initially announced its AI-powered Copilot for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, Power Platform, and Viva last month.

Highlights

  • Microsoft is adding its new AI-powered assistant, Microsoft 365 Copilot, to OneNote.
  • Initially, Microsoft announced the Copilot for select Microsoft apps.
  • Word, Excel, and Powerpoint, are among other apps having Microsoft 365 Copilot assistant.
Microsoft (1)

Microsoft has announced that it is adding its new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered “Microsoft 365 Copilot” assistant to OneNote. Also Read - Microsoft Edge testing Workspaces that lets you share browser tabs

“As your notetaking partner, Copilot uses your prompts to draft plans, generate ideas, create lists, organise information, and more. Copilot can transform existing text by summarising, rewriting, formatting, and adding visual context,” said Greg Mace, a product manager for OneNote. Also Read - Microsoft to let users block unwanted autoplay videos in Edge

Moreover, the company said that this tool combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with users’ data from the Microsoft Graph — notes, calendars, emails, chats, documents, meetings, and more — and the Microsoft 365 apps to turn their words into a powerful productivity tool. Also Read - Microsoft launches Xbox Controller made of recycled CDs, water jugs: How much it costs

All of this is done in accordance with the company’s existing enterprise data security and privacy commitments.

Further, users can also ask the AI assistant to create a plan for an event or generate topics and talking points for meetings in OneNote.

However, the tech giant hasn’t announced exactly when Copilot will be available in OneNote.

Microsoft initially announced its AI-powered Copilot for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, Power Platform, and Viva last month.

For instance, the Copilot in Word “writes, edits, summarises and creates right alongside people as they work,” it added.

With the help of natural language commands, Copilot in PowerPoint makes the production process possible by transforming concepts into a designed presentation.

IANS

  • Published Date: April 7, 2023 1:05 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Microsoft to bring AI-powered 365 Copilot to OneNote

Apple products worth $500K including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

Twitter Verified account no longer follows anyone hinting at windup of legacy users

Google may soon let you track Android phone even if it's switched off

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 to be held on April 13

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows
Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature

Tech Updates/ launch

Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature
Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India

Tech Updates/ launch

Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India
Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search

Tech Updates/ launch

Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search