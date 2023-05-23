comscore
Microsoft Edge in getting "Edge for Gamer" mode to enhance gaming experience: Here's how it will work

Microsoft is working on “Edge for Gamer” mode in the Edge browser. This new feature will bring a variety of new enhancements customised to users' needs.

  Published: May 23, 2023 9:17 PM IST

Microsoft is adding new capabilities to its Edge browser to make it more attractive to users. The company recently updated its Edge browser with ChatGPT integration and now it is introducing new features especially for gamers to enhance their experience during and after gaming sessions. Also Read - LinkedIn rolls out verifications to save job seekers from fraud: Here's how it works

Microsoft is working on “Edge for Gamer” mode in the Edge browser. This new feature will bring a variety of new enhancements customised to users’ needs. Under the new mode, gamers will get a gaming-focused homepage and a new sidebar with apps that especially caters to their needs.  Also Read - How to transfer all emails from Gmail to Outlook: A step-by-step guide

A Twitter user who goes by the name Leopeva64 said that after enabling the toggle users are automatically redirected to the theme section of the Edge Add-ons store and popular gaming platforms like Discord and Twitch are added to the sidebar.  Also Read - Two lakh tech employees have lost jobs in 2023 so far: Report

Leopeva64 tweeted, “There is a new ‘Edge for Gamers’ toggle on the Appearance page (Canary), after enabling it you are automatically redirected to the themes section of the Add-ons Store and the Discord and Twitch apps are also automatically added to the Sidebar:”

“Edge for Gamer” will also feature an efficiency mode, which is customised for gaming PCs to minimize browser resource usage and maximize in-game performances.

In addition to this, Microsoft is also coming up with dark mode and gaming-specific themes, which will offer more customization options and it will align with popular gaming aesthetics, as reported by Bleeping Computer.  

At present, “Edge for Gamer” mode is in the development stage and it is being tested right now in the Canary channel of Microsoft Edge. Some testers have reported that activating the mode brings no significant changes in the browsing experience.

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced the transition to the new era of AI-powered Bing and Edge on May 4. The new Bing will provide graphic responses, assist people with their work, enable multiple chat conversations and it will be accessible to everyone.

The move came almost 90 days after Microsoft unveiled the new AI-powered Microsoft Bing and Edge.

“We are moving to the next generation of AI-powered Bing and Edge to transform the largest category of software in the world – search – by greatly expanding the vision and capabilities,” said Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft in a blog post.

Microsoft said that it is moving to the next generation of Bing and Edge to transform search by expanding its “vision and capabilities” for the web.

 

 

