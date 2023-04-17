comscore
Microsoft adds 'Detach from Edge' option for improved multitasking in Edge

Microsoft has also announced that its OpenAI's DALL-E-powered AI image generator is now available on Edge for desktop users around the world.

Microsoft has introduced a new option called ‘Detach from Edge’ in its Edge browser, which will allow users to separate the side panel from the main Edge window for increased flexibility and multitasking. Also Read - Microsoft's Windows 11 get a new feature that can sense if you are nearby

According to GeekerMag, the Edge Sidebar is a built-in panel on the right side of the browser that houses a variety of features, shortcuts, and websites for quick access. Also Read - Google is developing a new AI-powered search engine: Details here

The option is available in the Microsoft Edge Canary version 114.0.1789.0. Also Read - Microsoft announces 'Gallery' for Windows users to access their photo collection

Despite the ability to hide Edge’s sidebar, the new ‘Detach from Edge’ option offers an additional level of customisation by enabling users to pin the sidebar to the right side of their desktop, making navigation easier, the report said.

With the ‘Detach from Edge’ feature, users can customise their workspace and increase productivity by customising their browsing experience.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced that its OpenAI’s DALL-E-powered AI image generator is now available on Edge for desktop users around the world.

The company introduced the feature to the new Bing and Edge preview last month.

Image Creator allows users to create an image simply by using their own words to describe the picture they want to see.

This feature will help you create images that don’t yet exist, right from the Microsoft Edge sidebar, the company said.

— IANS

  • Published Date: April 17, 2023 9:01 PM IST
