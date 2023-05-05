Microsoft has announced the move to the next generation of AI-powered Bing and Edge. The new Bing will give visual answers, help people complete their tasks, support multiple chat sessions and it will be open to all. Also Read - How to setup passkey across personal Google accounts: Here is a step-by-step guide

The move comes almost 90 days after Microsoft unveiled the new AI-powered Microsoft Bing and Edge.

"We are moving to the next generation of AI-powered Bing and Edge to transform the largest category of software in the world – search – by greatly expanding the vision and capabilities," said Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft in a blog post.

What next-generation of AI-powered Bing and Edge will offer:

Microsoft said that it is moving to the next generation of Bing and Edge to transform search by expanding its “vision and capabilities” for the web. For the next generation of Bing and Edge, Microsoft has taken the following steps:

Microsoft has removed the waiting list on the new Bing trail and opened Bing for more people by moving it from a limited preview to an open preview.

The new Bing will move from text-only search and chat to answers based on visuals with images and videos.

Microsoft has extended Bing Image Creator to more than 100 languages.

Bing will now support multiple chat sessions with chat history and the ability to open previous chat results.

Ability to export and share chat on other platforms like social media.

Microsoft has redesigned Microsoft Edge

Upcoming features on Bing Chat:

Microsoft will also provide multimodal support to Bing Chat soon for visual searches in the chat.

Microsoft will open the platform’s capabilities to developers and third parties to build solutions on top of Bing to help people take action on their queries and complete tasks.

More chat personalisation by bringing context from previous chats.

Improved summarisation capabilities for long documents.

Ability to perform tasks assigned by users in fewer steps.

How Microsoft’s new AI-powered Bing, Edge impact you?

Open to preview:

The new Bing is now open to preview and has no waiting list, which means users can try the new Bing and Edge by simply signing into Bing with their Microsoft account.

Visual answers

Bing Chat will now give visual answers with supporting charts and graphs and updated formatting. This will help users to find and process information easily, as per Microsoft.

Bing Image Creator

Microsoft expanded Bing Image Creator to more than 100 languages on Bing. Users will now be able to create images in their native languages on Bing Chat.

Multimodal support

With the upcoming multi-modal support on Bing chat, users can upload images and search the web for related content. So, if you don’t know the name of a product and how to use it, just upload an image of the product on Bing chat and get all the information that you want.

Multiple chat sessions

Microsoft Bing Chat’s new chat history feature will allow users to pick from where they left and access their previous chats and searches for more information from them.

Export and share chat

Users can also export and share their chats with others on platforms like social media to continue building on an idea.

Chat Personalisation

This is an upcoming feature on Bing Chat. Microsoft said it is exploring to make chats more personalised by bringing context from previous chats into new conversations. So, users will be able to build more on a topic without losing track of their work.

Improved summarisation capabilities

Bing chat will soon have improved summarisation capabilities for long documents, including PDFs and websites. This will make it easier for users to consume dense online content.

Perform tasks

This is an upcoming feature on Microsoft Bing chat. It will allow a user to assign a task to AI to complete with fewer steps.

For example, if you want to watch a particular movie, actions in Edge will find and show you options in chat in the sidebar and then play the movie you want from where it’s available.

Third-party plug-ins

Microsoft will soon build third-party plug-ins into Bing Chat to create a platform for developers. For example, if a user is researching a restaurant for dinner in Bing chat, it will leverage Zomato to help him find and book a reservation.

“We are working with our partners at OpenAI to make it easier and as consistent as possible for developers to take advantage of this opportunity,” Yusuf said.

Redisgned Microsoft Edge

Redesigned Microsoft Edge will have an enhanced user interface including a streamlined look, rounded corners, organized containers and semi-transparent visual elements.