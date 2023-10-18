Meta makes it easier to transfer Instagram photos, videos to other apps

Instagram update: Meta has rolled out a bunch of new features to Instagram that will not only make it easier for users manage all of their settings from one place, but these features will also enable them to share their photos and videos on other apps easily. In addition to that, the company has also rolled out new features that will give users access to settings that will prevent Instagram from tracking them on the web.

As Meta starts rolling out these features to Instagram, here is everything you need to know about them:

Making it easier to download information

Meta said that it is updating its settings such that Download Your Information and Access Your Information options will now be available in Accounts Center. From here, users will be able to download information from their Facebook and Instagram accounts at the same time.

“For example, you might want to download photos that you’ve uploaded to both platforms – now you can, with a single action. Or you can still choose to download your information for Facebook and Instagram separately,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Stopping Instagram to track you on web

Meta also said that it is making two controls, Activity Off-Meta Technologies (formerly known as off-Facebook activity) and Transfer Your Information, available to Instagram users. These controls were already available to Instagram users. While Activity Off-Meta Technologies allows users to manage how information other businesses send to the company is connected to their Facebook and Instagram accounts. Users can also use this feature to disconnect specific data points, such that that information is not shared with Meta. Or in other words, users can select the information/fields that they don’t want the company to use on the internet to track them.

The other feature, that is, Transfer Your Information, users can transfer all of their Instagram photos and videos to other services, which marks a big step forward in data portability. “For example, if you’re interested in using a third-party service to create and print a photo album using photos you’ve uploaded to Instagram, this is now easier than ever,” the company added.

Control all your settings from one place

Lastly, the company said that it is making all of its newly announced features into the Accounts Center that will enable users to choose their settings for all of the company’s apps simultaneously. “And for people who prefer to have different settings for each app, that’s still an option too,” Meta wrote.