Facebook now lets you create multiple profiles: How to use it

Facebook gets multiple profiles feature:Meta has announced a new feature for Facebook that will enable users to create multiple profiles on the platform. Prior to this announcement, Facebook users could only have a single profile in their Facebook accounts. But that changes now as users can create up to four additional profiles based on their likes and preferences. With this, Facebook users will be able to use a total of five profiles from a single account. “Creating multiple personal profiles lets you easily organise who you share with and what content you see for the various parts of your life,” Facebook wrote in a blog post.

As far as the features are concerned, Meta says that once users have created a new profile, they can choose ‘@username’ and connect with people or communities of their choice such that each profile has a unique Feed with relevant content and shared interests. They can also switch between profiles without needing to login over and over again. Furthermore, the company says that whenever a user creates an additional personal profile, its settings are automatically set to default settings and that notification and privacy settings from one profile don’t carry over to other profiles. This enables users to manage and use separate profiles more effectively.

“Additionally, some settings are managed separately for each profile, such as choosing who can see that profile’s posts or who can send friend requests to that profile…Your main Facebook profile won’t show that you have additional personal profiles,” the company added.

Meta also said that while it has started to roll out the ability to create multiple profiles globally starting today, some Facebook features such as Dating, Marketplace, Professional Mode and payments, will not be available to additional personal profiles. The company also said that it plans to expand Messenger support for additional profiles in the coming months.

How to create multiple profiles in Facebook

Meanwhile, if you want to create an additional profile in your Facebook account, here is what you need to do:

On Android

Step 1: Tap Menu at the top right of Facebook.

Step 2: Tap Create another profile.

Step 3: Tap Get started, then follow the instructions on the screen to create a profile.

On iOS

Step 1: Tap Menu at the bottom right of Facebook.

Step 2: Tap Create another profile.

Step 3: Tap Get started, then follow the instructions on the screen to create a profile.

On your PC

Step 1: Click your profile photo in the top right of Facebook.

Step 2: Click See all profiles.

Step 3: Click Create Facebook profile.

Step 4: Click Get started and follow the instructions on the screen to create a profile.