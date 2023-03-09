Meta is bringing Messenger back to Facebook app

Meta spin off Facebook and Messenger into separate apps back in 2014. Explaining the decision at the time, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said that the primary purpose of the Facebook app was News Feed and that more and more people were using separate messaging apps for texting. “Messaging is one of the few things people do more than social networking. In some countries 85 percent of people are on Facebook, but 95 percent of people use SMS or messaging. Asking folks to install another app is a short-term painful thing, but if we wanted to focus on serving this [use case] well, we had to build a dedicated and focused experience,” he had said in a town hall at the time. Now, nine years later, the company has announced that it is bringing the Messenger and Facebook back under one roof. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report

In a bizarrely written blog post, the company said that it is planning to bring the Messenger experience back to Facebook app in a bid to enable users to share what they discover on Facebook with their friends without switching apps. “Another part of delivering the best experience to people using AI is to make it easier for people to share what they discover on Facebook via messaging, when, where and how it suits their needs, without needing to switch to another app,” Head of Facebook, Tom Alison, wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Instagram hacks: How to delete a message in Instagram chat

“Today, over 140 billion messages are sent across our apps every day. On Instagram, people already reshare Reels nearly 1 billion times daily through DMs and on Facebook we see private sharing of Reels growing strongly as well,” added in the blog post. Also Read - Android 15 codename revealed, it's 'Vanilla Ice Cream'

As far as availability is concerned, the Facebook boss said that the company was testing the ‘ability for people to access their Messenger inbox within the Facebook app’ and that it will expand this feature to more users in the coming days.

It is worth noting that while Alison did say that the company was planning to integrate the Messenger experience in Facebook, he did not mention if Meta would continue to offer Messenger’s Android and iOS apps separately when the integration is complete, and the feature is rolled out to all users globally.

Additionally, the move comes at a time when Facebook is trying hard to compete with TikTok, which enables users to share videos that they discover on its platform via its in-built messaging feature.