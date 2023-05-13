JioCinema has been the talk of the town, especially for content consumers. Those who like to stream movies, shows, and not to forget, cricket matches—like the ongoing IPL— are heeding towards JioCinema. Also Read - JioCinema to focus on pricing and local content after Reliance-Warner deal

Recently Reliance broadcast venture Viacom18 signed a deal with Warner Bros for the JioCinema app. As per the multi-year agreement, JioCinema will be able to stream HBO, Max Originals, and Warner Bros shows and movies—basically some top-notch Hollywood content.

While the content was supposed to arrive in May, no particular date was revealed. Now, JioCinema on its website and the app has listed a new subscription and it's what we all have been waiting for.

JioCinema Premium subscription: Price, benefits

The JioCinema Premium subscription plan costs Rs 999 and will show the aforesaid Hollywood content. The said pricing is for 12 months and users can stream content on any device whether it be a mobile phone or a laptop or a desktop.

Additionally, users can use the JioCinema Premium on up to 4 devices simultaneously.

It’s finally good news for fans of shows like Succession, Peacemaker, and Harry Potter. Speaking of shows, the following are all the shows JioCinema Premium users will be able to watch.

JioCinema shows and movies: Premium, Non-Premium

The Last of Us, Succession, House of The Dragon, The White Lotus, and some other HBO shows will be available to watch on JioCinema Premium.

Furthermore, users will be able to watch HBO Originals like The Idol, White House Plumbers, The Sympathizer and The Regime will also be added. Furthermore, documentaries like Game of Thrones, Sex & The City, Big Little Lies, Chornobyl, and Veep.

As for Max Originals, users can watch And Just Like That…, Peacemaker, The Flight Attendant, Dune: The Sisterhood, The Penguin, and Duster.

Some returning seasons of True Detective: Night Country, Euphoria, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and Perry Manson are also expected to be making it to the Premium plan.

Lastly, Warner Bros. Television series and movies like East New York, Gotham Knights, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and DC Universe movies will also be available. Lastly, kids’ shows like Dexter’s Laboratory and Tom and Jerry Kids should also be available on the app.

While JioCinema’s Premium plan is out, it’s yet to be known if all the aforesaid shows and movies are already available or if some of them will arrive later.