After disrupting the telecom sector, Jio is bringing a revolution in the OTT domain through its Jio Cinema platform. The Ambani-owned company has digital streaming rights to IPL and one can watch IPL on Jio’s OTT platform for free. Also Read - Reliance Jio to launch Jio AirFiber service in India soon: Here’s what we know about it

When Jio launched its telecom service in India, the company offered its services free for several months and it increased the price of plans subsequently, but they were still cheaper than its competitors. Its OTT platform, Jio Cinema, seems to be following the same trail. According to a report, the company is planning to introduce premium subscription plans for its OTT platform. As of now, the company has not revealed any details on the pricing. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vi vs BSNL: Best postpaid plans under Rs 1000 with OTT benefits

However, a leak by a Reddit user who goes by the name ‘Economy_Protection_7’ reveals that Jio Cinema will offer three plans to users. The base plan, Daily, will be valid for one day and it will be offered at Rs 2. The other will be the Gold plan, which will be offered at Rs 99 and will be valid for three months and the last will be the Platinum plan for 12 months at Rs 599. Further, Platinum will allow an ads-free experience except for live sports. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vi vs BSNL: Top postpaid plans under Rs 500 with best OTT benefits

It is worth noting that the price mentioned above are after the discount as observed in the leaked image. The daily plan is priced at Rs 2 after a 93 percent discount, the Gold plan is offered at Rs 99 after a 63 percent discount and the Platinum plan is offered at Rs 599 after a 50 percent discount.

In addition to this, there will also be a limit on the number of streaming devices. Under the Daily and Gold plans, a subscriber can stream simultaneously on two devices and the Platinum plan will allow simultaneous streaming on four devices at a time.

Jio Cinema Premium will offer streaming support for up to 4K and all three plans will allow users to watch premium content on the highest quality, as reported by My Smart Price.

The report also says that JioCinema might soon be rebranded to JioVoot. Viacom18, which owns both OTT platforms, might merge them into one to offer more value to consumers while charging a subscription fee.