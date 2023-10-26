Meta-owned Instagram is testing a new feature which will let users update their profile picture with a short or looping video in Notes.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri gave a brief demonstration of how the new feature will work in a video shared to his broadcast channel.

“Soon, people will be able to update their default profile photo in notes with a short, looping video. You’ll still be able to share a thought via text to accompany the video. If you start seeing videos in notes, let us know what you think,” Mosseri said.

As per the demo video, a new camera icon will present on the profile picture when users start to create a note. From that icon, they can record a video to post on Notes.

Meanwhile, taking a cue from Elon Musk-owned X, which charges users and gives them more controls, Instagram is testing a feed that will only allow posts from paid verified users.

Mosseri said that the company is “exploring this as a new control for people and a way for businesses and creators to get discovered”.

The new Meta Verified toggle will appear as an option under “Following” and “Favourites” when you tap the Instagram logo at the top of the app.

Apart from this, Meta is testing some more features for Instagram. This includes the ability to turn your photos into stickers directly while posting. This also works on pets. All you need to do is select a photo to post, then tap on the Create option that will be visible on the attachments page. Then, select a photo from the library to create a sticker out of it.

Some users have received this feature, while others will get it soon. Additionally, Instagram is also adding some features that will allow users to engage more on the platform. One such feature that is being tested is the ability to add a poll or vote in the comments of feed posts or reels.

This is another feature we expect to roll out to everyone gradually in the coming days or weeks.

— With inputs from IANS