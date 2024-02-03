Instagram users can now breathe a sigh of relief, as the popular social media app has rolled out a new feature that allows them to edit their sent messages within 15 minutes. This feature, which is already available on other messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, is a welcome addition for anyone who has ever regretted sending a message with a mistake or a change of mind. Instead of unsending the message and losing it forever, users can now simply edit it and fix the error.

However, there is a catch: the edits are not secret. The app will display an “edited” label on any message that has been modified, letting the recipients know that the original message has been changed. This is to ensure transparency and accountability among the users, as well as to prevent any confusion or misunderstanding. If you find this feature interesting, here is a step-by-step guide on how to edit a message on Instagram.

A step-by-step guide on how to edit a message on Instagram

Step 1: Open the Instagram app and go to the conversation where the message is located.

Step 2: Press and hold the message that needs to be edited.

Step 3: Choose “Edit” from the options that pop up. Note that this option will disappear after 15 minutes, so users need to act fast.

Step 4: Make the necessary changes to the message text and tap “Send” to update it in the chat.

Step 5: The edited message will have an “edited” label above it in the chat.

Users should also keep in mind the following points before making an edit to the messages:

– The recipients may have already seen the message before it was edited, either in the chat or from a notification. The app will replace the unread notifications with the edited message.

– If the edited message is reported for any reason, the app will include the edit history in the report.

– Messages that contain mentions or commands cannot be edited, but they can be unsent.

– Each message can be edited up to five times.

The new message editing feature is part of Instagram’s efforts to improve the user experience and offer more flexibility and control over their communications. Users can access the feature on the latest version of the app, which is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.