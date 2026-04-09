Instagram DMs to lose end-to-end encryption soon: Here’s what you can use instead

Instagram is making a noticeable change to how direct messages work. The platform has announced that it will remove end-to-end encryption for DMs starting May 8, 2026. This changes how private chats are handled on the app. Until now, encryption acted like a layer that kept conversations limited to the sender and receiver. With that going away, messages won’t be protected in the same way. Also Read: Use WhatsApp on four devices with Companion Mode: Here's how

What changes with encryption removal

End-to-end encryption ensures that only the people in a chat can read the messages. Even the platform itself cannot access that content. Once this is removed, that restriction no longer exists. Also Read: WhatsApp Username are FINALLY rolling out; Chat without revealing phone number

This means messages can be processed by the platform. According to cybersecurity experts, this kind of data may be used for things like analytics, ad targeting, or improving features.

There is also concern around how such decisions affect user trust. If encryption can be rolled back once, it raises questions about how privacy features are handled going forward.

AI is part of the shift

One of the reasons behind this move is AI. Features like chat summaries, auto replies, or translations don’t really work unless the app can read what you’re typing. So you’re basically getting more features, but giving up some privacy at the same time.

Alternatives for private messaging

If privacy matters to you, there are still apps that take that more seriously.

Signal is usually the first option people look at. It’s built around privacy and doesn’t collect much user data.

WhatsApp still keeps end-to-end encryption enabled by default for chats.

For Apple users, iMessage is another option. It keeps messages encrypted, as long as you’re within the Apple ecosystem.

Telegram supports encryption as well, but only if you use its “Secret Chats” feature.

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What users should keep in mind

Not all messaging apps treat privacy the same way. Some apps focus on adding new features, while others are more about keeping chats private. It really comes down to what you prefer. With this change, people who use Instagram DMs for personal chats may want to be a bit more mindful about what they share there.