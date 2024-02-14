Google has now made its Gemini AI (previously Bard) available in English in more countries than just the United States for Android and iOS users. This statement comes after Gemini product lead Jack Krawczyk tweeted about the progress on X, adding that mobile access for Gemini in English has begun to roll out to other countries via the dedicated Android app or a toggle within the Google iOS app.

Additionally, he stated that the rollout would go on for a few more days.

“Gemini mobile update: rollout started in English in more countries and will continue over next few days. Android: Starting to roll out via invoking Google Assistant – triggers an in situ opt-in. Working on making it more clear exactly which Assistant features are works in progress vs which are available now. (also working on narrowing that gap!) iOS: Rolling out as a toggle at the top of your Google app. Currently appears if you have your OS language set to English. Japanese & Korean support next, followed by more languages/countries soon. Also working on a few more model fixes. Stay tuned,” Google’s Jack Krawczyk said in an X post.

Meanwhile, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, has announced that their Google One service has reached a significant milestone with a global user base of 100 million. Google One is a comprehensive subscription plan that provides extra cloud storage for free services such as Gmail, Drive, and Photos. It also enhances the functionality of Google’s Photos app and includes dark web monitoring.

In light of reaching this milestone, Google has made updates to its Google One Premium plan. Google One offers up to six plans – 100GB, 200GB, 2TB, 5TB, 10TB, 20TB, and 30TB. The 100GB and 200GB plans fall under the ‘Standard’ category, while all other plans are classified as ‘Premium’.

The Google One Premium plan, starting with 2TB of storage, includes features like VPN and dark web monitoring. Google has recently expanded its Premium plan, now referred to as the AI Premium Plan. This updated plan provides users with access to Gemini AI Advanced and extends Gemini’s reach to Gmail and Google Docs. Pichai has confirmed that Gemini will soon be integrated into other apps as well.