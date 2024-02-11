Google One hits 100 million subscribers. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company’s Google One service has been subscribed by 100 million users globally.

Google One is an all-in-one subscription plan that allows additional cloud storage for free services like Gmail, Drive and Photos. The plan also brings a slew of features to Google’s Photos app and allows monitoring the dark web.

Google One Premium gets Gemini

As the company announced the new milestone, it has updated the Google One Premium plan.

For the unversed, there are up to six plans of Google One – 100GB, 200GB, 2TB, 5TB, 10TB, 20TB, and 30TB. The 100GB and the 200GB plans are the ‘Standard’ ones, whereas, all the other plans come in the ‘Premium’ category.

The Google One Premium plan that starts with 2TB of storage offers features like VPN and dark web monitoring. Now, Google has announced an addition to its Premium plan.

Google is now calling its Premium plan the AI Premium Plan as it will give users access to Gemini AI Advanced. In addition to that, the AI Premium Plan users will also get access to Gemini in Gmail and Google Docs. Pichai has also confirmed that Gemini will be added to other apps soon.

“We just crossed 100 million Google One subscribers! Looking forward to building on that momentum with our new AI Premium Plan, offering AI features like Gemini Advanced, plus Gemini in Gmail, Docs + more coming soon,” said Pichai in a post on X.

Those who wish to buy the Google One AI Premium Plan will have to pay a minimum of Rs 650 per month, which will get you 2TB of cloud storage and other benefits. Other plans that will get users Gemini Advanced and the other benefits are as follows Rs 1,625 per month for 5TB, Rs 3,250 per month for 10TB, Rs 6,500 per month for 20TB, and Rs 9,750 per month for 30TB.

—Written with inputs from IANS