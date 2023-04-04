comscore Google to refund money if your flight ticket costs more than suggested
Google to refund money if your flight ticket costs more than suggested

Google has announced a low flight price guarantee. So, if the price of a flight turns out to be less than suggested, it will refund you the difference.

Google Flights is one of the best platforms to track flight ticket prices. Thousands of users plan their trips based on the price prediction on Google Flights, but the company is making this more appealing.

Google’s new campaign to make summer travel more convenient includes new features and one of them is related to flights. Google Flights has announced a low flight price guarantee. So, if the price of a flight turns out to be less than suggested by Google Flights, it will refund you the difference.

When you search for flights between two destinations, Google Flights uses historical averages to suggest the lowest prices. At the same time, the platform shows if current prices are low, typical, or high. But Google Flights is introducing a new price guarantee badge, a four-coloured shield icon, that will appear when Google is “confident that the price you see today won’t get any lower before takeoff.”

In other words, Google is claiming it will show you the lowest price for a ticket until takeoff, but if the price gets any lower, Google Flights will refund you the difference between both price points. Google said it will “monitor the price every day until departure, and if it does go down, we’ll send you back the difference via Google Pay.” Google’s new low-price guarantee is part of a new pilot programme in the US.

But how to know if your flight ticket is eligible for this guarantee? Google said only flights — both one-way and round — that depart from any US airport and the tickets for which are booked using “Book on Google” are eligible for the offer. If you book tickets by visiting a third-party ticketing platform, this offer will not be applicable.

Google has one more condition. For you to become eligible for the money-back guarantee, the price difference between the ticket prices must be greater than $5. “You can receive up to $500 total per calendar year for up to 3 open Price guaranteed bookings at any one time,” Google said.

  Published Date: April 4, 2023 1:47 PM IST
