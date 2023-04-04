comscore Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature | Techlusive India

Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows

Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India

Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord

Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature

Google is testing out a price guarantee program for Google Flights that will pay you money if the price of a flight goes down after you booked it through the service. The feature is currently availabl

divyansh.dangwal   |    Published: April 4, 2023 11:52 PM IST

Google is testing out a price guarantee program for Google Flights that will pay you money if the price of a flight goes down after you booked it through the service. The feature is currently available as a “pilot program” in the US for specific flights, according to a Monday blog post, but it could be a compelling reason to use Google’s tool the next time you’re searching for a flight.

