WhatsApp’s new feature solves the most annoying group chat problem

Meta-owned WhatsApp has added another feature known as Group Message History to facilitate a more relaxed group chat. This update allows the new members to grasp the previous discussions fast without leaving others to repeat and tell them everything. This is a convenience-oriented feature that does not compromise user privacy and security.

What Is Group Message History?

Group Message History is a feature which allows group members to forward recent messages of the chat to a new member of the group. Previously, new members had no means of viewing messages before joining. They lacked access to historical discussions. In this update, the members are now able to share 25-100 new messages. This assists the new individual in knowing what is going on without making others repeat everything.

How the Feature Works

The feature is not automatic. Once a new member is added to the group, the group is given a choice of sharing recent messages. The history has to be sent by the choice of the members. Messages sent in the past are not seen unless one makes the choice. This setting can also be controlled by the group admins. They can turn off the feature of their group in case they do not want to share messages.

Sharing of messages history notifies everyone in the group. The shared messages are very easy to identify and appear different to the regular chat messages. They consist of times and names of senders. This will make the process open to everyone.

Privacy and Security is Topmost Priority

WhatsApp has assured that Group Message History has end-to-end encryption. This is because the messages can only be read by the people within the group. The content cannot be accessed by the platform itself. The feature will enhance convenience and not achieve privacy loss.

Why This New Feature Matters

Family meetings, office activities, and organizing events are some of the activities where group chats come in handy. Lack of context may slow down discussions. Group Message History ensures that new members do not derail others as they are able to catch up quickly. The feature is being introduced over time, and is focused on streamlining and simplifying group communications.